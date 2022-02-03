Rafa Reyes to Present A MEXICAN AFFAIR at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Rafa Reyes in "A Mexican Affair" on Wednesday, March 16th, 2022 at 9:45PM. "A Mexican Affair" celebrates the influence of Mexico in American theatre and film, and the mutual love between these two neighbor countries. The show features all-time favorite songs by Agustin Lara, Consuelo Velazquez, Maria Grever, Frederick Loewe and Alan Jay Lerner, among others, in brand new arrangements by - Latin Grammy winner percussionist - Felipe Fournier. The spicy blend of Bolero, Latin rhythms and Jazz makes this a fun and delicious evening for lovers, and for those allured by romance with a Latin kick.

Rafa Reyes makes his Feinstein's/54 Below debut backed by a band of outstanding musicians, including Musical Director Felipe Fournier on vibraphone, Hugo Moreno on trumpet, Dan Martínez on bass, Rubén Coca on drums, and Jonathan Gómez on percussion. The show is Directed by Gabriela García (CHICAGO).

Rafa Reyes in "A Mexican Affair" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday, March 16th, 2022 at 9:45PM. There is a $35-$75 cover charge and there is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT RAFA REYES

Rafa Reyes is an awarded Cultural Representative of Veracruz, his home state in Mexico. He was also awarded by Córdoba City Hall - his hometown - for his work in promotion of Mexican culture in the United States (2011). Rafa is a graduate of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, in New York. In theatre, he was most recently seen in the national tour of Sugar Skull! A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure where he played the title role. Other credits include West Side Story, Man of La Mancha, Carousel, among others, in Mexico and the U.S. Dance credits include Ballet Nepantla, Calpulli Mexican Dance, and Jazz Roots. In film, he has been seen in "Stage of Mind", "Best and worst days of George Morales' unnatural long life", and "Fiesta" - a musical short film tribute to Ricardo Montalbán and Cyd Charisse, directed by Robbie Vicencio. Rafa is the creator and frontman of "A Mexican Affair", a spicy blend of bolero and jazz that celebrates the beautiful cultural influence between Mexico and the U.S. He is based in New York, and he is always thrilled to represent his beloved Mexico through his artistic work.