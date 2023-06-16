Projectorfest to Present 16 Multimedia-Fueled Solo Comedy Shows at Caveat

Projectorfest, a showcase of 16 ambitious multimedia-driven solo comedy shows, will take over the stage at Caveat June 27-30. Comedians will bring their stories to life with projected animations, PowerPoints, videos, interactive graphics, live camera feeds, and more.

As comedians push the boundaries of what stand-up can be, the projector has become a common sight at comedy shows from Brooklyn basements to Broadway theaters. Projectorfest offers audiences an opportunity to experience a selection of new shows from comedians who are embracing the projector as an exciting and multitalented creative partner.

Projectorfest founder Reed Kavner has a penchant for projector-fueled live comedy. The producer of long-running PowerPoint comedy show Next Slide Please, Kavner created the festival as a platform for comedians using multimedia to transform their solo shows into something much bigger. "The projector can be whatever you need it to be," says Kavner. "A visual aide, an elaborate set, or even a scene partner. It's so exciting to see Projectorfest performers create live shows that are delightful, surprising, and would simply not be possible without a projector."

Projectorfest runs June 27-30 at Caveat, 21 Clinton St., on the Lower East Side. Tickets available from $20 at projectorfest.com

FESTIVAL PROGRAM

More Than Just a Friend - Jamie Linn Watson, the first comedian scientist with a BFA in acting, dissects her past dating experiences to scientifically determine why she is still single. Part TED Talk, part standup, all relatable, this true Woman in STEM has discovered why she is never seen as "more than just a friend."

Heavenly Baba - Ismael Loufi calls his dad "the most religious man in the world." And he has photos of his car to prove it. This is the story of Ismael's dad, his doomed plot to convert Florida to Islam by turning his car into a moving billboard for the Quran, and the impact that left on his family.

Shitty Mozart - Join Aaron Nemo for a blasphemous animated variety show conducted by the deeply troubled clone of Wolfgang Mozart. It's a fast-paced symphony of live music and animation, all controlled by a wigged imbecile randomly pushing buttons on his computerized piano. It's a delightful waste of incredible technology.

@JennaFischer - Winnie Stack's life was smooth sailing-until she discovered the hit sitcom "The Office." Suddenly, things became far more complicated. Featuring real diary entries from 2007, characters from her adolescence, and lots of dancing, this is the story of how one particular receptionist was an 11-year-old's gay awakening.

Ethnically Ambiguous - Dave Adhood's vague shade of brown helped him land parts in TV ads for huge brands like McDonald's and Ford. Follow his journey from token ethnic guy without any lines to token ethnic guy who is maybe-just maybe!-finally getting hired for his talent.

A Funeral for My Face - In 2012, Jack Blankenship became a global meme known as "The Alabama Face Guy." Now he's sharing the stories he never told on the daytime talkshows: About being ghosted by a meme agent, ridiculed by elderly townsfolk, and panicked by the idea that this may in fact be his only true calling in life.

Don't Be Stupid, Listen To Cupid! - Are you searching for true love? Have you been wounded by the emotional slings and arrows of lovers past? Are you unarmed in the treacherous trenches of modern dating? Then take a break from swiping and attend this dating seminar facilitated by history's most mischievous matchmaker. Performed by

Coming Out to Dead People - After Ricky Sim's mother was diagnosed with cancer, he was faced with a question: Is now the right time to come out to her? Heading to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this summer, this is one gaysian's story of filial piety, grief, cleft palates, and a secret that was carried to the grave.

Estranging - After the devastating dissolution of their friendship, two former best friends agree to make one last piece of content together. Using multimedia evidence to retrace their relationship, Miller and Kendra try to get to a shared understanding of their friend-break-up and prove themselves right via applause-o-meter.

come if u want - Once upon a time, Amy Muller was a last-minute addition to a disastrous overnight girls trip to Montauk. Join her for a goofy-ass, high-energy breakdown of how that trip came to be-and how it all went so wrong. Never road trip in retrograde.

THE LIE (a True Story) - This show tells the true story of the greatest lie ever told-by former birthday clown Jerzy Gwiazdowski-to a seven-year-old child whom he had just met.

Choose Your Own Immigration Story - They say America is the land of endless possibilities, and real-life immigrant Felipe Torres Medina will help you live some of them. Will you brave the dystopian lottery system of the H1-B visa, will you try to acquire the classification of Alien of Extraordinary Ability, or will you marry a real-estate magnate and become First Lady? The choice is yours.

This Show is Just About Soup - The title truly says it all. Comedian Juan Nicolón loves soup. He's spent his life collecting soup facts, developing soup opinions and-more recently-going viral on TikTok talking about nothing but soup. In this show, Juan dedicates a full 30 minutes of his life (and yours) to his favorite topic.

Boy Science - Sarah Adelman is a boy-crazy stand-up comedian who moonlights as a research scientist at a sperm bank. Get an inside look into the world of human subjects research, reproductive medicine, and why Sarah's serial monogamy and inability to pass the Bechdel test make her the perfect candidate to professionally study semen.

All My Ancestors Are Dead - When do we start to exist? Republicans would say at conception. Others might say at the moment of birth. Shea Vassar argues that her existence might have started over 200 years ago (if not even longer). She'll take a darkly comedic look at what her ancestors had to survive for her to be a thing, her multiple mental health diagnoses, and the imposter syndrome that comes with being a Native woman in 2023.

Heaven is a Craps Table - Sylvie Borschel went through a lot during her two years as a dealer at a casino. But even after all of it-the toxic culture, the crazy customers, the anonymous pit boss known as "The Pencil"-she's still convinced that heaven is a craps table.