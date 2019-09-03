Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Previews the 2019-2020 Broadway Plays with Robbie Rozelle

The posters are going up, contracts are being signed, and three show queens in Queens have popped open a third bottle of Seagrams to discuss the upcoming 2019-2020 Broadway Season.

Beloved entertainer Robbie Rozelle joins Rob and Kevin to discuss the straight plays that are coming to the Great White Way: A Pinter play, a McNally revisit, Jesse Tyler Ferguson learns about baseball, Debra Messing has a birthday, Mary Louise Parker makes two trips to the Rialto, and so much more!

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.





