Photos/Review: Bemelmans Mainstay Loston Harris Excites The Arts Garage

Loston Harris brought his elegant piano and vocal interpretations a thousand miles from his usually perch in The Carlyle Hotel's Bemlmans Bar to Delray's Arts Garage last night. The jam packed Arts Garage audience might have been dressed a little more casually then Manhattan's urbane jazz lovers, but this jazz savvy Delray turnout had the same appreciation and enthusiasm for the talented pianist/singer as New Yorkers do. Loston gets you in three ways, his inventiveness at the keyboard, his sophisticated vocals, and his vivacious personality. He is the consummate musician/entertainer in the true tradition of Bobby Short. Loston brings a unique rhythmic percussiveness to his fluent melodic lines which may be due to the fact that he started his music life as a drummer. Luckily for his fans worldwide he switched to piano.

For almost two decades, Loston has headlined at a "musical home" that shares his passion for timeless music. The legendary Bemelmans Bar located in The Carlyle in Manhattan's storied Upper East Side, has a legacy of hosting great cabaret and jazz greats. This includes Bobby Short, Eartha Kitt, Elaine Stritch, John Pizzarelli and the Modern Jazz Quartet (MJQ) and more recently Billy Stritch and Jim Caruso.

Check out the eclectic performance schedule at this Delray music venue. If you want to hear some great music find a spot in the Arts Garage. The price of admission is even cheaper that a parking garage in Manhattan.

Loston Harris Trio: Gian Luca Renzi, Bass, Mike Lee, Sax

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Loston Harris



Gian Luca Renzi, Loston Harris, Mike Lee



Loston Harris



Loston Harris



Gian Luca Renzi & Loston Harris



Loston Harris



The Arts Garage



Mike Lee, Loston Harris, Gian Luca Renzi



Delray Beach!



Bemelmans Bar Regulars, Craig Neier, Jeff Leibowitz, Eda Sorokoff, Leslie Laredo, Loston Harris



Eda Sorokoff & Loston Harris



Craig Neier, William Clare Entertainment