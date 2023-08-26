Photos: Wendy Moten Makes Triumphant Return to Birdland

Wendy Moten is an exceptional, adaptable singer, a pure musical spirit, and a bridge from Memphis to Nashville to the rest of the world.

By: Aug. 26, 2023

Birdland presented the return of singer/songwriter and “The Voice” performer Wendy Moten on August 21. Joining Wendy was her amazing band, made up of Mike Ricchiuti, Dave Riekenberg, Paul Livant, Brian Delaney, and David Santos.

Wendy Moten is an exceptional, adaptable singer, a pure musical spirit, and a bridge from Memphis to Nashville to the rest of the world. Respected in the music industry as a consummate professional for years, the wider public discovered her talent and charm through her remarkable run on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2021. She turned all four judges’ chairs on her blind audition and ended up in second place overall – unprecedented for an artist in her fifties. A native of Memphis, Moten sang R&B on a major label in the ‘90s then moved to Nashville to become an in-demand harmony singer. She spent 15 years as the key support voice for Julio Iglesias. And she has toured with Martina McBride, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, and Vince Gill. She’s performed as a soloist on the Grand Ole Opry multiple times and been a featured artist in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s Musician Spotlight series. In 2019 she joined the Grammy-winning Nashville western swing band The Time Jumpers. Most recently Wendy made another appearance on NBC's “The Voice” to perform with CeeLo Green for Blake Shelton's last show.

Photos by Kevin Alvey

Wendy Moten

Wendy Moten

Mike Ricchiuti, Dave Riekenberg , Paul Livant, Wendy Moten, Brian Delaney, David Santos

David Santos

Wendy Moten

Wendy Moten

Wendy Moten

Wendy Moten

Wendy Moten

Wendy Moten

Wendy Moten

Wendy Moten

Wendy Moten

Wendy Moten

Wendy Moten

Gianni Valenti, Wendy Moten

Wendy Moten, Jim Caruso



