Photos: Ute Lemper Is Timeless In TIME TRAVELER at Joe's Pub

On October 22nd, Cabaret Star Supreme Ute Lemper played Joe's Pub with her show TIME TRAVELER. One of the most notoriously original and dedicated performers of everything from Broadway to Weimar to her own brand of rock & roll-infused jazz modern-day music, Ute Lemper has, long, been a favorite and a fascination for legions of fans everywhere. Earlier this year Broadway World Cabaret correspondents Bobby Patrick and Brady Schwind saw Ms. Lemper at 54 Below (read Bobby's review HERE) and texted their editor (the person writing this paragraph) to say what an unforgettable and unparalleled experience they had had. So when our Ricky Pope put in to see TIME TRAVELLER, his editor (again, this guy) asked to tag along with a camera.

I won't attempt to do any better with these words than Ricky Pope did - read his review HERE. All I can say is, everything they say about Ute Lemper is true. She is in a class all her own. And we at Broadway World Cabaret are, clearly, unanimous in that estimation.

Please enjoy this multitude of photos that show just how magnificent Ute Lemper is in action - then visit the Joe's Pub website HERE for great shows to see and the Ute Lemper website HERE to find out about all things Ute.

Read my own review of Ute Lemper's quarantine creation Rendez-Vous With Marlene HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher