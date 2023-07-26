Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

The talented ensemblers of & JULIET have a few moments in the center spot.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

Sunday night at 54 Below was ALL about the ensemble - the & Juliet ensemble that is.  The members of the cast who fill the roles that appear in groups, singing and dancing and moving the action along with ferocious and fierce energy (including swings, standbys, and understudies) had two chances to step out of the chorus and into the spotlight as producer Linnae Mederios presented two different showings of & THE PLAYERS.  Wonderfully hosted by & Juliet's own Angelique, actress Melanie La Barre, and musical directed by Drew Wutke, & The Players was a gorgeous night of entertainment by a cast of beautiful, young, diverse actors who, thanks to their hit show, are currently living their best lives.

Broadway World Cabaret was at the 7 pm show to capture all the fast-paced action, frivolity, and overpowering sense of love in the camera lens, and although it doesn't seem authentic to pen a review of the evening (a good one, to be sure, but one too special to define with a write-up), it should not go unsaid that, for this audience member, the highlight of the program were back to back performances by Virgil Gadson, Jasmine Rafael, and Rachel Webb & Bobby Horner.  It was a splendid night of en pointe performances from a group of actors who, hopefully, will all have chances to have their names and faces right up front, either on Broadway, in regional theater, or on the nightclub stages of the entertainment industry.

The members of the & The Players band were Hajime Yoshida on Guitar, Nicole Patrick on Drums, Jonathan Michael on Bass, and Musical Director Drew Wutke on Piano.

Find great shows to see on the 54 Below website HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher; Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.

Melanie La Barrie and Drew Wutke
Melanie La Barrie and Drew Wutke

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Matt Raffy
Matt Raffy

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Kate Mina Lin
Kate Mina Lin

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Brandon Antonio
Brandon Antonio

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Ava Noble
Ava Noble

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Michael Iván Carrier
Michael Iván Carrier

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Joomin Hwang
Joomin Hwang

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Virgil Gadson
Virgil Gadson

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Jasmine Rafael
Jasmine Rafael

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Rachel Webb and Bobby "Pocket" Horner
Rachel Webb and Bobby "Pocket" Horner

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Megan Kane
Megan Kane

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Kim Onah
Kim Onah

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

The & THE PLAYERS personnel
The & THE PLAYERS personnel

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Tiernan Tunnicliffe and Daniel J. Maldonado
Tiernan Tunnicliffe and Daniel J. Maldonado

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light

Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light



