Photos: Storm Large Plays 54 Below

Her show Love, Storm is a playlist of songs by pop luminaries and Storm's fiery originals

Mar. 23, 2023  

Storm Large has made a name for herself from tours with Pink Martini to orchestral appearances at Carnegie Hall to the television stage of "America's Got Talent." But it is with her loyal and fearless band, Le Bonheur, that she grabs audiences. by the lapels and refuses to let go.

Love, Storm her new show played 54 Below last night. It's a playlist of songs by pop luminaries, rock goddesses, and Storm's fiery originals.

There might be someone with a variation of her name currently in the news causing some political excitement, but few entertainers can create the musical excitement that exists in a Storm Large performance.

Check out the performance photos below!

From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in... (read more about this author)


