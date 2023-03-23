Photos: Storm Large Plays 54 Below

Storm Large has made a name for herself from tours with Pink Martini to orchestral appearances at Carnegie Hall to the television stage of "America's Got Talent." But it is with her loyal and fearless band, Le Bonheur, that she grabs audiences. by the lapels and refuses to let go.

Love, Storm her new show played 54 Below last night. It's a playlist of songs by pop luminaries, rock goddesses, and Storm's fiery originals.

There might be someone with a variation of her name currently in the news causing some political excitement, but few entertainers can create the musical excitement that exists in a Storm Large performance.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff