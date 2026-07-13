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Karen Mason's SPF! (SONGS, PATTER, FUN!) to Return to Don't Tell Mama

The encore cabaret show features music of adventure, summer, and travel on West 46th Street.

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Karen Mason's SPF! (SONGS, PATTER, FUN!) to Return to Don't Tell Mama

Karen Mason will return to Don't Tell Mama in New York City for an encore run of SPF! (SONGS, PATTER, FUN!), the cabaret show she performed there last summer to sold-out houses. The production, directed by Barry Kleinbort with music direction by Christopher Denny and Tom Hubbard on bass, is scheduled for three performances on August 4, 11, and 18 at 7pm at the West 46th Street venue.

SPF! Is filled with the music of adventure, of summer, and of travel, including songs like SUMMERTIME/SUMMERTIME, WHEN IN ROME, DOWNTOWN/I KNOW A PLACE, 59th ST BRIDGE SONG, and more.

The concert will feature direction by Barry Kleinbort, with music direction by Christopher Denny, and Tom Hubbard on bass.

Don't Tell Mama, located at 343 West 46th Street in Manhattan, holds particular significance for Mason, who performed there as one of the venue's opening acts in 1983 alongside Nancy La Mott. 

Photo Credit: Christopher Boudewyns

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