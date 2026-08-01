Photos: See Highlights of Christine Andreas's S'WONDERFUL at 54 Below

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On July 30 and 31, singer Christine Andreas came to 54 Below with S’WONDERFUL…, a new show that reflects on 2,000-plus years (well, a small portion of them) as she performed an elegant and stylishly urban mix of the very best of the American Songbook, old and new. From Berlin to Bacharach, Gershwin to Billy Joel, Kern to Cahn, not to mention a taste of Rodgers with Hammerstein and Hart, Mancini, Mercer, Hoagy and so more!

The show featured music direction by Andreas's husband, Grammy-nominated composer and musical director Martin Silvestri.

For more on the singer, visit christineandreas.com

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here.

See highlights from the Thursday July 30 show below.

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