Photos: See Highlights from THE LINEUP - September 23 at the Green Room 42
The bi-weekly variety show continues 10/13. See photos from this week's show
The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring artists from the Broadway, cabaret, music and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher has hosted the award-winning spontaneous extravaganza since 2018 with her “dynamite voice, heartfelt observations and ridiculously funny improv.” (Go Magazine). A hit with both critics and audiences, each LINEUP is unique and delivers an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.
This week's edition featured a wide variety of talent including actor, singer, director and world-renowned female impersonator Randy Roberts, Broadway star Lee Roy Reams, comedian Divya Gunasekaran, and more.
Learn more about Mosher at www.susiemosher.com
The bi-weekly show continues on Tuesday October 13. Tickets are available here.
Below, see photos from September 23 snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.
Susie Mosher and John Miller on bass. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Sophie Nassiri. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Sophie Nassiri. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Sophie Nassiri. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
T.3. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
T.3. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
T.3. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
T.3. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Divya Gunasekaran. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Divya Gunasekaran. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Juson Williams. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
JW's Inspirational Singers. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
JW's Inspirational Singers. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
JW's Inspirational Singers. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Torch Song Soliloquy
The Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/07-10/07) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
The Beat Goes On
Don't Tell Mama (10/08-10/08)
|
Timeless: A Tribute to Bernadette Peters
Don't Tell Mama (10/04-10/04)
|
Christine Ebersole with Billy Stritch
54 Below (10/31-10/31)
|
Marilyn Maye
54 Below (11/28-11/28)
|
Jeanna de Waal: Songs I Love to Sing - But Make It Festive
54 Below (12/29-12/29)
|
54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!
54 Below (11/28-11/28)
|
Jeff Hiller Reads (to) You
Joe's Pub (11/18-11/18)
|
'Tis Autumn
Chelsea Table & Stage (10/27-10/27)
|
Lea Salonga
54 Below (11/29-11/29)