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Photos: See Highlights from THE LINEUP - September 23 at the Green Room 42

The bi-weekly variety show continues 10/13. See photos from this week's show

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The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring artists from the Broadway, cabaret, music and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher has hosted the award-winning spontaneous extravaganza since 2018 with her “dynamite voice, heartfelt observations and ridiculously funny improv.” (Go Magazine). A hit with both critics and audiences, each LINEUP is unique and delivers an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

This week's edition featured a wide variety of talent including actor, singer, director and world-renowned female impersonator Randy Roberts, Broadway star Lee Roy Reams, comedian Divya Gunasekaran, and more.

Learn more about Mosher at www.susiemosher.com

The bi-weekly show continues on Tuesday October 13. Tickets are available here.

Below, see photos from September 23 snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.

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Susie Mosher and John Miller on bass. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Lee Roy Reams. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Lee Roy Reams. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Lee Roy Reams. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Sophie Nassiri. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Sophie Nassiri. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Sophie Nassiri. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Ilene Graff. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Ilene Graff. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Ilene Graff. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Randy Roberts. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Randy Roberts. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Randy Roberts. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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T.3. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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T.3. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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T.3. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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T.3. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Divya Gunasekaran. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Divya Gunasekaran. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Andrew MacPhail. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Andrew MacPhail. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Andrew MacPhail. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Juson Williams. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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JW's Inspirational Singers. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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JW's Inspirational Singers. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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JW's Inspirational Singers. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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