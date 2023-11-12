Photos: SUEDE Plays Birdland Theater Captured On Camera By Conor Weiss

On Thursday, November 9, Birdland Theater presented pop, jazz, and blues vocalist (and instrumentalist) Suede. Suede was joined by her longtime pianist Freddie Boyle and Bill Moring on bass. The globally revered (and employed) Suede has sold out some of the industry's most prestigious rooms. More than a great artist, Suede is also a great humanitarian, using her visibility and her art to raise much-needed funding for a variety of charities.

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss was on hand to capture Suede in action at her Birdland Theater performance. Enjoy Conor's photos below and find other great shows to see on the Birdland website HERE.

About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

