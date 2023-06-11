Photos: Phillip Officer Returns To Birdland Theater With SECOND TIME AROUND

The cabaret star reborn returns to the Birdland basement.

By: Jun. 11, 2023

Photos: Phillip Officer Returns To Birdland Theater With SECOND TIME AROUND The return to the cabaret stage of Phillip Officer has been one of the most talked of and welcome happenings of the last year.  The cabaret star of the Nineties came out of retirement, playing Las Vegas and New York (and, specifically, Birdland) and the people just keep coming out to see him work.  To see an artist of such renown experience so strong, so resonant a return to their craft and the industry has been a joy to behold.  After a sold-out appearance at Birdland Theater in September, the Las Vegas resident returned to the fair city and the legendary club for an encore this week, and, once more, Birdland Theater was filled with an audience happy to see the once-more cabaret star ply his craft.

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss was in the room to capture the event in his camera.  Enjoy Conor's photo essay below, find more shows to see on the Birdland website HERE and visit the Phillip Officer website HERE.

The SECOND TIME AROUND band was Jeffrey Klitz on piano, Kevin Kuhn on guitar, and Ben Sutin on violin.

  About Conor Weiss

Photos: Phillip Officer Returns To Birdland Theater With SECOND TIME AROUND Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.



