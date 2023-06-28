Photos: Patti Bottino-Bravo's ACT 3 Packs The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Sold-out house shows support of Patti Bottino-Bravo as she opens her show.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

Patti Bottino-Bravo celebrates endings, beginnings, and everything in between with the Gregory Toroian Trio. When a half-century of working a day job ends, and the expectations don't quite meet the reality, the only thing to do about it is... SING! 

ACT 3 tells the story of one woman’s unexpected reaction to facing retirement and finally doing what she always said she wanted to do. With songs spanning the 1950s through the 1990s from musical theater, pop, rock, and jazz genres, you will be delighted by new twists on familiar tunes and some hidden gems! Directed by Lina Koutrakos. Musical Direction by Gregory Toroian.

The above, italicized segment of this article is the ACT 3 description of Patti Bottino-Bravo's new show that played The Laurie Beechman on June 24th.  Sadly, this writer was unable to attend, so our great Broadway World Cabaret photographer, Conor Weiss, attended with his camera.  And in the hours that followed PBB's opening night, cabaret expert (and fellow performer) Dorian Woodruff reached out to this writer to say, "Boy, you missed a good one."  Woodruff, who sees almost everything, was generous in his praise of Patti's act and genuine in his strong suggestion that should the show play an encore performance, I get myself into a seat.

In the meantime, let us all enjoy Conor's photo flash, wish Patti Bottino-Bravo congratulations, and check for other shows on the Laurie Beechman website HERE.

The Gregory Toroian Trio is Mr. Toroian on piano, Skip Ward on bass, and David Silliman on drums.

    About Conor Weiss

Photos: Patti Bottino-Bravo's ACT 3 Packs The Laurie Beechman Theatre Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.



Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ...

