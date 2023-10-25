Photos: Olivia Stevens Plays PLEASURE AND PERIL at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Olivia Stevens played The Laurie Beechman Theatre on October 22nd with PLEASURE AND PERIL. Based on the live of Swedish actress Zarah Leander, Pleasure And Peril mixes the story of Leander with Stevens' own story as a Swedish actress in NY and the Granddaughter of Jewish immigrants who fled the Ukraine and Russia to come to NY. After playing the one-woman show to great acclaim and taking home a Bistro Award, Ms. Stevens has taken Pleasure And Peril to venues around the city and around the world, eventually performing the musical cabaret in multiple languages.

Broadway World Cabaret's own Conor Weiss was on hand for this special encore to capture the action with his trusty lens.

Find shows to see on the Laurie Beechman website HERE.

Olivia Stevens has a website HERE.

About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.