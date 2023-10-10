Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Powerhouse guests, popular show, proficient photorapher: The Lineup With Susie Mosher by Matt Baker

By: Oct. 10, 2023

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Every week, the morning after her Tuesday night show, Susie Mosher posts an update, a recap of the evening's events, on her Facebook page.  Last week, Susie's Facebook post said the evening had been epic.  Actually, the post said the performance had been EPIC - and if Facebook had an underline and bold feature, she probably would have underlined it.

And looking at Matt Baker's photos from the October 3rd performance, it is easy to see why Susie Mosher chose the word epic and used it in all caps.

Enjoy Matt's photo flash below and visit his website HERE.

Get tickets to tonight's THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at 8:30 pm at Birdland HERE.

The Green Room

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

The Performance

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Bex Odorisio

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Jenna Esposito

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Bill Zeffiro

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Enrique de Allende

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Mark Hartman

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Ben Jones

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater John Miller

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Ray Marchica

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Lon Hoyt

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Kate Chapman and David White

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Jacob Khalil

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Rene Pfister

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Mauricio Martinez

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

The Drawing of the Raffle Items!

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Kate Grahn

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

The After Party

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.  For this performance, the LINEUP drummer was Mr. Ray Marchica.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

This week on THE LINEUP: 

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

   About Matt Baker:

Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Matt Baker is a portrait photographer and professional jazz musician. Commissioned work includes headshots, portraits, live concerts, video production, and more.

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.



