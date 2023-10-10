Photos: October 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater

Every week, the morning after her Tuesday night show, Susie Mosher posts an update, a recap of the evening's events, on her Facebook page. Last week, Susie's Facebook post said the evening had been epic. Actually, the post said the performance had been EPIC - and if Facebook had an underline and bold feature, she probably would have underlined it.

And looking at Matt Baker's photos from the October 3rd performance, it is easy to see why Susie Mosher chose the word epic and used it in all caps.

The Green Room

The Performance

Bex Odorisio

Jenna Esposito

Bill Zeffiro

Enrique de Allende

Mark Hartman

Ben Jones

John Miller

Ray Marchica

Lon Hoyt

Kate Chapman and David White

Jacob Khalil

Rene Pfister

Mauricio Martinez

The Drawing of the Raffle Items!

Kate Grahn

The After Party

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano. For this performance, the LINEUP drummer was Mr. Ray Marchica.

About Matt Baker:

Matt Baker is a portrait photographer and professional jazz musician. Commissioned work includes headshots, portraits, live concerts, video production, and more.

His studio also has a beautiful black grand piano (great for a music video too), located on New York's Upper West Side. Shoots can be outdoors, at a location of your choice, or indoors in the studio space. Matt himself is a professional jazz pianist, performing a busy schedule in New York and touring abroad, loves coffee, scuba diving, and astrophotography. Originally from Australia has lived in NYC 12 years now.