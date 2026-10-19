Photos: Night Two of the CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center

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The Cabaret Convention continued on October 14 with a dazzling tribute to Sammy Davis, Jr., the legendary entertainer whose extraordinary career spanned Broadway, Hollywood, television, and the world's greatest concert stages. The show was titled “Sammy: All the Way & Then Some!” - The Songs of Sammy Davis, Jr." Hosted by Natalie Douglas, the program featured showstoppers performed by Anna Anderson, Jonathan Arons, Klea Blackhurst, Reed Harris Butts, Eric Comstock, Bryan Eng, Barbara Fasano, Amanda King, Diva LaMarr, Valarie Pettiford, Stephanie Pope, David Raleigh, Jon-Michael Reese, T. Oliver Reid, Gabrielle Stravelli, Luz Velazquez, Suri Vu, Darnell White, Debbie Wileman, and Natasha Yvette Williams.

Now in its 37th year, the New York Cabaret Convention —which ran this year from October 13th to October 15th, 2026 — is the longest-running event of its kind. More than a showcase, it’s a glittering celebration of the Great American Songbook, where cabaret’s brightest stars and rising voices of the future bring timeless music to life.

Read a review of the convention by Stephen Mosher here.

Learn more about the Mabel Mercer Foundation here.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 12 Hrs 58 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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