Photos: Night Two of the CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center
The October 14 night honored Sammy Davis, Jr.
The Cabaret Convention continued on October 14 with a dazzling tribute to Sammy Davis, Jr., the legendary entertainer whose extraordinary career spanned Broadway, Hollywood, television, and the world's greatest concert stages. The show was titled “Sammy: All the Way & Then Some!” - The Songs of Sammy Davis, Jr." Hosted by Natalie Douglas, the program featured showstoppers performed by Anna Anderson, Jonathan Arons, Klea Blackhurst, Reed Harris Butts, Eric Comstock, Bryan Eng, Barbara Fasano, Amanda King, Diva LaMarr, Valarie Pettiford, Stephanie Pope, David Raleigh, Jon-Michael Reese, T. Oliver Reid, Gabrielle Stravelli, Luz Velazquez, Suri Vu, Darnell White, Debbie Wileman, and Natasha Yvette Williams.
Now in its 37th year, the New York Cabaret Convention —which ran this year from October 13th to October 15th, 2026 — is the longest-running event of its kind. More than a showcase, it’s a glittering celebration of the Great American Songbook, where cabaret’s brightest stars and rising voices of the future bring timeless music to life.
Read a review of the convention by Stephen Mosher here.
Learn more about the Mabel Mercer Foundation here.
See photos from October 14 below snapped by Conor Weiss.
Reed Harris Butts. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Reed Harris Butts. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Eric Comstock. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Eric Comstock. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Darnell White. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Darnell White. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Jonathan Arons. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Jonathan Arons. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Jonathan Arons. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Bryan Eng. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Bryan Eng. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Jon-Michael Reese. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Jon-Michael Reese. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Valarie Pettiford. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Valarie Pettiford. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
NaTasha Yvette Williams. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
NaTasha Yvette Williams. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Luz Velazquez. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Luz Velazquez. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Stephanie Pope. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Stephanie Pope. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Barbara Fasano. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Barbara Fasano. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Diva LaMarr. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Diva LaMarr. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Gabrielle Stravelli. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Gabrielle Stravelli. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
T. Oliver Reid. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
T. Oliver Reid. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Debbie Wileman. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Debbie Wileman. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
Natalie Douglas and company. Photo credit: Conor Weiss
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