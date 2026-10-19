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Photos: Night Two of the CABARET CONVENTION at Jazz at Lincoln Center

The October 14 night honored Sammy Davis, Jr.

By:

The Cabaret Convention continued on October 14 with a dazzling tribute to Sammy Davis, Jr., the legendary entertainer whose extraordinary career spanned Broadway, Hollywood, television, and the world's greatest concert stages. The show was titled “Sammy: All the Way & Then Some!” - The Songs of Sammy Davis, Jr." Hosted by Natalie Douglas, the program featured showstoppers performed by Anna Anderson, Jonathan Arons, Klea Blackhurst, Reed Harris Butts, Eric Comstock, Bryan Eng, Barbara Fasano, Amanda King, Diva LaMarr, Valarie Pettiford, Stephanie Pope, David Raleigh, Jon-Michael Reese, T. Oliver Reid, Gabrielle Stravelli, Luz Velazquez, Suri Vu, Darnell White, Debbie Wileman, and Natasha Yvette Williams.

Now in its 37th year, the New York Cabaret Convention —which ran this year from October 13th to October 15th, 2026 — is the longest-running event of its kind. More than a showcase, it’s a glittering celebration of the Great American Songbook, where cabaret’s brightest stars and rising voices of the future bring timeless music to life.

Read a review of the convention by Stephen Mosher here.

Learn more about the Mabel Mercer Foundation here.

See photos from October 14 below snapped by Conor Weiss.

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Natalie Douglas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Natalie Douglas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Reed Harris Butts. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Reed Harris Butts. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Eric Comstock. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Eric Comstock. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Darnell White. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Darnell White. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Jonathan Arons. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Jonathan Arons. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Jonathan Arons. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Bryan Eng. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Bryan Eng. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Jon-Michael Reese. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Jon-Michael Reese. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Valarie Pettiford. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Valarie Pettiford. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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NaTasha Yvette Williams. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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NaTasha Yvette Williams. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Luz Velazquez. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Luz Velazquez. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Stephanie Pope. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Stephanie Pope. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Barbara Fasano. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Barbara Fasano. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Amanda King. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Amanda King. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Amanda King. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Diva LaMarr. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Diva LaMarr. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Gabrielle Stravelli. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Gabrielle Stravelli. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Natalie Douglas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Natalie Douglas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Natalie Douglas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Klea Blackhurst. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Klea Blackhurst. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Klea Blackhurst. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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T. Oliver Reid. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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T. Oliver Reid. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Debbie Wileman. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Debbie Wileman. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Clint Holmes. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Clint Holmes. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Natalie Douglas. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Natalie Douglas and company. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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Clint Holmes. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

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