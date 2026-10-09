BWW Q&A: Wycliffe Gordon on WELOME TO GEORGIA TOWN at Jazz at Lincoln Center

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Trombonist Wycliffe Gordon, an original member of the Wynton Marsalis Septet and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, is a walking revival. With his astonishing array of musical skills, a crackling septet, and the evocative five-person chorus Damien Sneed and Friends, Gordon presents his musical autobiography, Welcome to Georgia Town, a journey through his life experiences and upbringing in Georgia. This deeply personal original work reveals his vision of authentic music from the contemporary American South. Personnel: Wycliffe Gordon, trombone and vocals Damien Sneed, vocals and Hammond B-3 Chenee Campbell, vocals Jillian Willis, vocals Terrol Stone, vocals Alphonso Horne, trumpet, vocals Elijah J. Thomas, alto sax and flute Wycliffe Gordon II, tenor sax Willerm Delisfort, piano Liany Mateo, bass Alvin Atkinson, Jr., drums and cymbals.

Read a conversation about the show, on October 9 and 10 at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Can you tell us a little about your inspiration behind turning your personal story into a work of music?

The inspiration is the music of my life growing up in Georgia. I'll be telling the story of my youthful memories to the present with musical inspirations from classical to spiritual to gospel, work songs, and jazz.

What type of response have you gotten to this piece since writing it?

Welcome to Georgia Town premiered at the Savannah Music Festival in April of 2008 and has only been performed one time since then. The response was favorable, because the music, presented in a jazz setting, is quite diverse. We touched on various genres and styles while connecting all to one place.

What has it been like working with Wynton Marsalis over the years?

Working with Wynton Marsalis has been a great and wonderful experience. They were formative years of my youth as a professional musician and all of those years shaped me into the musician and person that I am today.

Aside from getting ready for this show, what have you been filling your time with lately?

I spend my time working with my students at Augusta University in the jazz studies program and trying to use music to bring people together, creating great humanitarians.

Who or what have you been listening to lately?

I have an eclectic list of music that I listen to, never really the same thing, unless I'm studying something in particular. otherwise, Louis Armstrong, JJ Johnson, Mahalia Jackson, Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, Billy Eckstein, etc...

Do you have any other upcoming projects or shows you'd like to tell us about?

I plan to release several projects that I have recorded over the years. "Within These Gates of Mine" is my compositional soundtrack to an Oscar Micheaux film called "Within Our Gates." I plan to release the DVD with the music. There is also another project that I recorded with my International All Stars and Friends from 2019 that I'll release as well. It is called "Rhythm, Blues, and Ballads."

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

Looking forward to sharing my music and welcoming everyone to Georgia town!!!

For more information, visit jazz.org.

Photo Courtesy of Jazz at Lincoln Center

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