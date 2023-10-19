Photos: Michael Kirk Lane Encores WHATEVER I FEEL at Chelsea Table + Stage

Award and heart winning cabaret artist Michael Kirk Lane returned to Chelsea Table + Stage on October 16th for an encore of his 2023 hit WHATEVER I FEEL. With his whimsical mixture of vocal performance and storytelling skills, the creator of the 92NY interview program CABARET CONVERSATIONS regaled his audience with anecdotes and musical monologues by composers like Paul Williams, Steve Martin and Joe Iconis. The MAC Award recipient was joined in his efforts by Musical Director William TN Hall and two of his best mates from his Don't Tell Mama family, Brian Kalinowski and Jon Satrom (both bartenders at the iconic club, while MKL is sometime seating host).

Broadway World Cabaret's resident photojournalist Conor Weiss was on hand to document the frivolity and friendship in real time in a photo essay to be seen below.

Whatever I Feel included direction by Jake Bazel with movement by Jeffrey Gugliotti.

Find great shows to see on the Chelsea Table + Stage website HERE and visit the Michael Kirk Lane website HERE.

About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.