Photos: Melissa Errico Opens BROADWAY BABY- FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 Below

Conor Weiss captures opening night.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Review: 90S DREAMS FAN FEST at Stitch Bar & Blues Reunites TV Sitcom California Dreams Cas Photo 1 California Dreams Reunion Packs Midtown Bar
Review: DRACULA: LORD OF THE DARK Thrills And Chills At THE GREEN ROOM 42 Photo 2 DRACULA Cabaret Bites Beautifully At TGR42
Review: HERE COME THE DREAMERS As MAUDE MAGGART Comes Back To Sing at Birdland Photo 3 Maude Maggart Makes DREAMY Return To Birdland
Feature: Jay Armstrong Johnson's I PUT A SPELL ON YOU Is More Than A Night Of Halloween Fu Photo 4 Jay Armstrong Johnson et al Return With I PUT A SPELL ON YOU

Photos: Melissa Errico Opens BROADWAY BABY- FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 Below Last night, 54 Below favorite Melissa Errico opened her new show BROADWAY BABY- FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND.  The prolific creator or cabaret is known far and wide for creating some of the most exquisite musical cabarets in today's market.  A died-in-the- wool intellectual, the Tony Award nominee always delves into her research in order to craft her nightclub outings but this time the research was material close to her heart: her own life.  Going over the Broadway related references from her youth to today, the star of numberous musicals on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and at famous venues like The Kennedy Center, is reminiscing about the journey and performing the songs from the roles she has played.

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss was on hand to capture a magnificent photographic essay, shared below, and in no time at all BWW Cabaret reviewer Analisa Bell will have some thoughts on Ms. Errico's opening night.

Get tickets to the BROADWAY BABY show (running through November 4th with special guests each night) on the 54 Below website HERE.

Seen in these photos with Melissa Errico are: 

David Finck on bass
Tedd Firth on piano
Mark McLean on drums
Special guest JC Maillard 

Photos: Melissa Errico Opens BROADWAY BABY- FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 Below

Photos: Melissa Errico Opens BROADWAY BABY- FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 Below

Photos: Melissa Errico Opens BROADWAY BABY- FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 Below

Photos: Melissa Errico Opens BROADWAY BABY- FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 Below

Photos: Melissa Errico Opens BROADWAY BABY- FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 Below

Photos: Melissa Errico Opens BROADWAY BABY- FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 Below

Photos: Melissa Errico Opens BROADWAY BABY- FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 Below Photos: Melissa Errico Opens BROADWAY BABY- FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 Below

Photos: Melissa Errico Opens BROADWAY BABY- FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 Below

Photos: Melissa Errico Opens BROADWAY BABY- FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 Below

Photos: Melissa Errico Opens BROADWAY BABY- FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 Below

Photos: Melissa Errico Opens BROADWAY BABY- FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 Below

Photos: Melissa Errico Opens BROADWAY BABY- FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 Below

Photos: Melissa Errico Opens BROADWAY BABY- FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 Below

Photos: Melissa Errico Opens BROADWAY BABY- FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 Below

Photos: Melissa Errico Opens BROADWAY BABY- FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 Below

Photos: Melissa Errico Opens BROADWAY BABY- FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 Below

Photos: Melissa Errico Opens BROADWAY BABY- FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 Below

Photos: Melissa Errico Opens BROADWAY BABY- FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 Below

  About Conor Weiss

Photos: Melissa Errico Opens BROADWAY BABY- FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 Below Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Lucie Arnaz Returns to 54 Below With an Encore of Her Hit Show in July Photo
Lucie Arnaz Returns to 54 Below With an Encore of Her Hit Show in July

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards® Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, is thrilled to welcome back star of stage and screen Lucie Arnaz for a heartfelt tribute to the roles of her past on July 18-20 at 7pm.

2
Lea Michele Makes Memorable Carnegie Hall Debut Photo
Lea Michele Makes Memorable Carnegie Hall Debut

It is safe to say that Carnegie Hall has been the premiere showcase for what is great in American Art and Culture for over 130 years. It is not hyperbole to say that the concert given Monday night by Broadway and television star Lea Michele will be remembered as one of those defining zeitgeist events. Her two-hour intermission-less journey through her career so far was the kind of powerhouse performance that people talk about for years. For the young Millennial set, it is their Judy Garland moment, the thing they will reminisce over cocktails “I was there for…”

3
THE CHRISTMAS CAROLS to Return to 54 Below in December Photo
THE CHRISTMAS CAROLS to Return to 54 Below in December

54 BELOW will present the return of The Christmas Carols from Emmy nominee Kat Radley and the Off-Broadway writing team of Bryan Blaskie and Manny Hagopian.

4
Frances Ruffelle and Norman Bowman to Present FRANKIE & BEAUSY at 54 Below Photo
Frances Ruffelle and Norman Bowman to Present FRANKIE & BEAUSY at 54 Below

Frances Ruffelle and Norman Bowman will be performing in 'Frankie & Beausy' at 54 Below. Don't miss this exciting show!

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... Stephen Mosher">(read more about this author)

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Two - The SwingerFeature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Two - The Swinger
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day One - The Comeback KidsFeature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day One - The Comeback Kids
Photos: James Beaman Plays The Triad With LIVED EXPERIENCEPhotos: James Beaman Plays The Triad With LIVED EXPERIENCE
Photos: October 24th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo FlashPhotos: October 24th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER In A Chris Ruetten Photo Flash

Videos

Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway Video
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration Video
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration
Exclusive: Block Sings 'Manhattan in December' From Christmas Album Video
Exclusive: Block Sings 'Manhattan in December' From Christmas Album
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
WICKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You