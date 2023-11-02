Photos: Melissa Errico Opens BROADWAY BABY- FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND at 54 Below

Last night, 54 Below favorite Melissa Errico opened her new show BROADWAY BABY- FROM MANHASSET TO MANHATTAN & BEYOND. The prolific creator or cabaret is known far and wide for creating some of the most exquisite musical cabarets in today's market. A died-in-the- wool intellectual, the Tony Award nominee always delves into her research in order to craft her nightclub outings but this time the research was material close to her heart: her own life. Going over the Broadway related references from her youth to today, the star of numberous musicals on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and at famous venues like The Kennedy Center, is reminiscing about the journey and performing the songs from the roles she has played.

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss was on hand to capture a magnificent photographic essay, shared below, and in no time at all BWW Cabaret reviewer Analisa Bell will have some thoughts on Ms. Errico's opening night.

Seen in these photos with Melissa Errico are:

David Finck on bass

Tedd Firth on piano

Mark McLean on drums

Special guest JC Maillard

