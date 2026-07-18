Review: Lisa Yaeger's JERSEY GIRL Brings the Hits to NYC at Green Room 42

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On Wednesday July 15, the walls of Green Room 42 came alive with the powerful vocals of the original “Jersey Girl” herself, Lisa Yaeger. The Garden State, long the cause for many jokes, has nevertheless produced and been the home to oh so many musical legends including Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen, Dionne Warwick, among many others.

Lisa Yaeger came dressed to impress in a slinky black cape effect jumpsuit with killer platform heels and sparkly accessories. Channeling Frank Sinatra with the hit made famous by “‘Ol Blue Eyes” himself, “Luck Be a Lady” (Guys and Dolls), Yaeger’s intense vocals soared through the room. She proceeded to tell the audience of her continual love/hate relationship with her home state of New Jersey. Yaeger longed to be a New Yorker, to get out of the small town with its gossip, etc. She did come to New York for a while, but has now finally decided to embrace her Jersey roots. Bravo! This reviewer, a New Yorker by birth and attitude, also grew up in a small town in New Jersey, so I understand where she is coming from - and it wasn’t easy!

Yaeger’s show “Jersey Girl”, which began as a performance in 2017 and now is an album, is truly a celebration of the truly immense talent of musical talent from that little Garden State as performed by her fantastic voice. The hits continued with “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” made famous by the brilliant yet tragic East Orange, NJ native, Whitney Houston, “Poetry Man” Teaneck, NJ’s famed Phoebe Snow and of course, New Jersey’s favorite son, Bruce Springsteen’s “4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy) and the renowned “Because The Night” (written along with another New Jerseyian, Patti Smith) brought the packed audience to its feet. Jersey guy himself, Bon Jovi grabbed the spotlight, when Yaeger belted out his song “When We Were Beautiful” (Jon Bon Jovi, Billy Falcon and Richie Sambora). With a tribute (and a nod to her next show), Lisa Yaeger paid tribute to the one and only Tony Bennett (who lived and worked in NJ for 14 years) with “Firefly”. While honoring her late Musical Director, Rick Jensen, with a special rendition of “Summer Wind” was an emotional recognition of his memory.

Lisa Yaeger’s incredible voice hit all the high notes with songs such as: “America” (Paul Simon), “Jersey Girl” (Tom Waits) and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” (Bob Crewe, Bob Gaudio) among others. This reviewer was thrilled with the vocals! It seems to me that making that long trip across the river to New Jersey has its merits for the talented music and music makers at least.

Lisa Yaeger's Jersey Girl Album Release Concert on July 15, 2026 featured the amazing vocal talents of Lisa Yaeger, along with her band: Musical Director and Piano - Ian Herman; Guitar - Peter Calo; and Bass - Jerry DeVore. Directed by Lina Koutrakos.

Learn more about Lisa Yaeger and where to get the Jersey Girl album on her website at www.lisayaeger.com

Find more great shows to see on the Green Room 42 website here

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