Photos: Lillias White Premieres BLISSFULLY THANKFUL at 54 Below

Tony Award winning Broadway icon Lillias White is back on the boards at 54 Below and she is BLISSFULLY THANKFUL. And, according to Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss, the audience at Ms. White's opening night on November 22nd weren't just blissfull or thankful - they were over the moon. When he turned in his photos (which can be enjoyed below), his accompanying message was resoundingly positive about the high quality of the show, not a surprise to this writer who has reviewed Miss Lillias some two or three times. It simplest terms: she is the best.

Audiences wishing to catch the recent HADESTOWN alum in her new club act can do so through November 25th, each night at 7 pm. The link for tickets is HERE.

About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.