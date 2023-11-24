Photos: Lillias White Premieres BLISSFULLY THANKFUL at 54 Below

Tony winner's show features music direction from renowned French-Malagasy pianist, composer, producer, and bandleader Mathis Picard.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Two - The Grace Photo 1 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day Twenty-Two
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty - The Proficient Photo 2 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day Twenty
Review: NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR AND THE GREAT GATSBY Unique at Carnegie Hall Photo 3 Review: NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR AND THE GREAT GATSBY Unique at Carnegie Hall
Review: John Cameron Mitchell and Amber Martin's CASSETTE ROULETTE at Joe's Pub Is a Winne Photo 4 Review: John Cameron Mitchell and Amber Martin's CASSETTE ROULETTE at Joe's Pub Is a Winner!

Photos: Lillias White Premieres BLISSFULLY THANKFUL at 54 Below Tony Award winning Broadway icon Lillias White is back on the boards at 54 Below and she is BLISSFULLY THANKFUL.  And, according to Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss, the audience at Ms. White's opening night on November 22nd weren't just blissfull or thankful - they were over the moon.  When he turned in his photos (which can be enjoyed below), his accompanying message was resoundingly positive about the high quality of the show, not a surprise to this writer who has reviewed Miss Lillias some two or three times.  It simplest terms: she is the best.

Audiences wishing to catch the recent HADESTOWN alum in her new club act can do so through November 25th, each night at 7 pm.  The link for tickets is HERE.

Photos: Lillias White Premieres BLISSFULLY THANKFUL at 54 Below

Photos: Lillias White Premieres BLISSFULLY THANKFUL at 54 Below

Photos: Lillias White Premieres BLISSFULLY THANKFUL at 54 Below

Photos: Lillias White Premieres BLISSFULLY THANKFUL at 54 Below

Photos: Lillias White Premieres BLISSFULLY THANKFUL at 54 Below

Photos: Lillias White Premieres BLISSFULLY THANKFUL at 54 Below

Photos: Lillias White Premieres BLISSFULLY THANKFUL at 54 Below

Photos: Lillias White Premieres BLISSFULLY THANKFUL at 54 Below

Photos: Lillias White Premieres BLISSFULLY THANKFUL at 54 Below

Photos: Lillias White Premieres BLISSFULLY THANKFUL at 54 Below

Photos: Lillias White Premieres BLISSFULLY THANKFUL at 54 Below

Photos: Lillias White Premieres BLISSFULLY THANKFUL at 54 Below

Photos: Lillias White Premieres BLISSFULLY THANKFUL at 54 Below

Photos: Lillias White Premieres BLISSFULLY THANKFUL at 54 Below

Photos: Lillias White Premieres BLISSFULLY THANKFUL at 54 Below

Photos: Lillias White Premieres BLISSFULLY THANKFUL at 54 Below

Photos: Lillias White Premieres BLISSFULLY THANKFUL at 54 Below

Photos: Lillias White Premieres BLISSFULLY THANKFUL at 54 Below

 About Conor Weiss

Photos: Lillias White Premieres BLISSFULLY THANKFUL at 54 Below Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
STAGE TIME WITH PJ ADZIMA Slides Into The Slipper Room Photo
STAGE TIME WITH PJ ADZIMA Slides Into The Slipper Room

After several sold out shows, Stage Time has taken up a monthly residence at The Slipper Room, a world-renowned downtown variety house that has been providing burlesque and circus entertainment to the lower east side since 1991.

2
Jaydan Heathers Cuntry Presents A VERY CUNTRY CHRISTMAS at Pangea on December 16 Photo
Jaydan Heather's Cuntry Presents A VERY CUNTRY CHRISTMAS at Pangea on December 16

Jaydan Heather's Cuntry presents 'A Very Cuntry Christmas' at Pangea on December 16th.

3
ACCESS HAPPY HOUR Returns with Drag and Nightlife Event for People with Disabilities, Dece Photo
ACCESS HAPPY HOUR Returns with Drag and Nightlife Event for People with Disabilities, December 1

ACCESS HAPPY HOUR is a drag and nightlife event for people with disabilities. Join us on Friday 12/1 for an evening of performances, music, dance, raffle prizes, and more! Tickets available at different price points. Don't miss out!

4
OLD FRIENDS! Are Hanging Out At Pangea Photo
OLD FRIENDS! Are Hanging Out At Pangea

Barbara Bleier and Austin Pendleton returned to Pangea on November 21st for a limited engagement of their musical cabaret OLD FRIENDS!

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... Stephen Mosher">(read more about this author)

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The New Kid On The BlockFeature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The New Kid On The Block
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The Woman For The AgesFeature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The Woman For The Ages
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The Man For All SeasonsFeature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The Man For All Seasons
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Two - The GraceFeature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Two - The Grace

Videos

Get a Taste of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Video
Get a Taste of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
& JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Video
& JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Video
Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
I NEED THAT
THE LION KING
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Recommended For You