Photos: Julie Halston Welcomes Jackie Hoffman to VIRTUAL HALSTON LIVE

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Julie Halston brought Virtual Halston Live to Birdland on Monday, October 12, reuniting with Ruby Locknar and Jim Caruso to revisit the online chat show the trio created during the pandemic. Special guest Jackie Hoffman joined Halston for a gloriously irreverent conversation filled with theatrical reminiscences, sharp observations, and the comic chemistry of two longtime friends with plenty of stories to tell. Kevin Alvey captured the evening in the photos below.

Halston's Broadway credits include Our Town, Tootsie, Hairspray, Gypsy, and Anything Goes. Television audiences know her as Bitsy Von Muffling on Sex and the City and And Just Like That. In 2021, she received the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for her advocacy on behalf of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey



Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 18 Hrs 52 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming