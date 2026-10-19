Photos: Julie Halston Welcomes Jackie Hoffman to VIRTUAL HALSTON LIVE
The Broadway veteran reunited with her pandemic-era chat show collaborators at Birdland, featuring Hoffman.
Julie Halston brought Virtual Halston Live to Birdland on Monday, October 12, reuniting with Ruby Locknar and Jim Caruso to revisit the online chat show the trio created during the pandemic. Special guest Jackie Hoffman joined Halston for a gloriously irreverent conversation filled with theatrical reminiscences, sharp observations, and the comic chemistry of two longtime friends with plenty of stories to tell. Kevin Alvey captured the evening in the photos below.
Halston's Broadway credits include Our Town, Tootsie, Hairspray, Gypsy, and Anything Goes. Television audiences know her as Bitsy Von Muffling on Sex and the City and And Just Like That. In 2021, she received the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for her advocacy on behalf of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Jim Caruso, Julie Halston, Ruby Locknar
Jim Caruso, Julie Halston, Ruby Locknar
Deborah Lynn, Debbie Wileman
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
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