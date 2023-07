Photos: Julie Benko Brings JULIE SINGS JULE to Birdland

Birdland recently presented Broadway’s newest sensation, Julie Benko, in a concert celebrating the songs of Jule Styne. Check out photos below!

“Julie Sings Jule” took place one-night-only on Monday, July 24. Amidst one of Broadway’s most inspiring stories of the past decade, Jule Styne’s music transformed Julie Benko into “the greatest star.” At Birdland, she bid goodbye to the Broadway production of Funny Girl with a celebration of the legendary composer’s remarkable repertoire. Alongside her jazz-pianist husband Jason Yeager, Julie brought her trademark charm, comedic timing, and sterling vocals to her namesake’s songbook, performing such well-loved classics as “Just In Time,” “The Party’s Over,” “Make Someone Happy,” "Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend," "Time After Time," “People,” and “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” as well as lesser-known gems from forgotten works.

The concert featured Jason Yeager on piano, Michael O'Brien on bass, Jay Sawyer on drums, and Andy Warren on trumpet.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey