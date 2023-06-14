Photos: JEFF HARNAR & ALEX RYBECK: OUR 40TH ANNIVERSARY SONGBOOK Packs 54 Below

Last night the line to get into 54 Below was of epic proportion. The show was completely sold out, with a waiting list, and people were anxiously clamoring to get inside and get to their seats for one of the special nights in the cabaret and concert season. It was a special night because Jeff Harnar and Alex Rybeck were celebrating forty years of collaboration.

Apart, Misters Rybeck and Harnar are staples of the industry, the community and the art form of cabaret, indeed, two of the architects of the the modern-day cabaret formula. Together, Jeff and Alex are a magical team that has been entertaining audiences with their own brand of musical storytelling, for the better part of the last four decades. To honor their long history together as colleagues, as artistic brothers, and as dear friends, Jeff Harnar and Alex Rybeck presented OUR 40TH ANNIVERSARY SONGBOOK, and everyone wanted to be on hand to see it in person, including Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss, whose photo essay can be enjoyed below.

Find other great shows on the 54 Below website HERE.

Visit the Jeff Harnar website HERE and the Alex Rybeck Facebook page HERE.

Jeff Harnar & Alex Rybeck: OUR 40TH ANNIVERSARY SONGBOOK was directed by Sara Louise Lazarus

Steve Doyle on Bass

Ray Marchica on Drums

