TRICKS + TREATS Starring Michelle Dowdy, Jordan Wolfe To Play The Laurie Beechman Theatre
The Halloween themed performance will take place on October 28th.
Cabaret favorites, newlyweds, and Halloween fanatics Michelle Dowdy (Broadway Hairspray, National Tour Les Miserables, MAC Award Winner) and Jordan Wolfe (Off-B'way's Night of the Living Dead! The Musical!, Law & Order) will take you on a thrilling musical journey to all things macabre. They will haunt The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Wednesday October 28, 7pm.
In the fourth installment of their acclaimed show Tricks + Treats, the pair lend their powerful vocals to a treasure trove of terrifying tunes from stage and screen (Hocus Pocus, Sweeney Todd) to rock n' roll (Eagles, The Rolling Stones) to jazz, in killer new arrangements sure to get you in the Halloween spirit! The show will also feature Jordan's original music, including from his Off-Broadway hit Night of the Living Dead! The Musical!
Jordan and Michelle is the joining forces of Broadway actress/MAC-winning cabaret artist Michelle Dowdy (B'way Hairspray, Nat'l Tour Les Miserables) and top-50 charting actor/vocalist/pianist Jordan Wolfe. Together they have brought the house down at every major New York cabaret venue and performed internationally on land and at sea from the Mediterranean to Antarctica. Between the two of them, they've performed on all 7 continents. The duo appeared together in the original New York cast of Jordan's acclaimed Off-Broadway hit Night of the Living Dead! The Musical!, and are featured on the show's Top-50 charting album. In addition, their original holiday single 'My Christmas Dream' is streaming everywhere.
The pair will be joined by music director Drew Wutke, Meghan Doyle on guitar, Tina Lama on bass, and Paige Durr on drums. Arrangements by Jordan Wolfe.
Tucked beneath the legendary West Bank Café since 1978, the Laurie Beechman Theatre has long been a launchpad for theatrical talent. Originally the 'Downstairs Theatre Bar' with Lewis Black as Playwright-in-Residence, it produced over 1,500 one-acts, showcasing early work by Aaron Sorkin and breakout performances by Tony Shalhoub, Mary Testa, Nathan Lane, and more. It was the birthplace of Side Man and even where Stephen Sondheim debuted 'Finishing the Hat' during Sunday in the Park with George rehearsals. Renamed for beloved Broadway star Laurie Beechman, the venue became a premier destination for cabaret, drag, comedy, and live performance, hosting legends from Joan Rivers (who performed 200+ sets there) to Jinkx Monsoon, André De Shields, and The Who. Now, under Broadway producers Tom and Michael D'Angora, the theatre has been reimagined with a bold all-blue disco-inspired design by Tony Award winner David Rockwell-blending late '70s Times Square grit with uptown polish.
Tricks + Treats plays The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Wednesday, October 28th. The house opens at 6pm for dinner and drinks with the performance beginning at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheBeechman.com. Please note there is a $25 food/beverage minimum per guest. The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located inside the West Bank Cafe at 407 W 42nd St on the corner of 9th Ave.
Livestream tickets are also available. The link is good for three days after showtime. Buy tickets here: https://thebeechman.com/events/lbt25-jordan-and-michelle.
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