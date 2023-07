Photos: Inside TIKTOK TAKES BROADWAY At 54 Below

Viral TikTokers and performers Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Katherine Lynn-Rose (Canada’s Got Talent) presented their ensemble of viral composers and performers and celebrated all things TikTok at 54 Below on July 25 at 9:30pm.

The packed house enjoyed an electrifying performance of some of TikTok's most viral musical songs as well as viral original music. The cast included: Alexa Chalnick, RJ Christian, Cara Rose DiPietro, Erica Faye, August Greenwood, Mia Cherise Hall, Katherine Lynn-Rose, Noah Manumaleuga, Clark Mantilla, Nalah Aiden Palmer, Brenna Patzer, Julia Riew, Sushi Soucy, and Joshua Turchin.

Musical direction by Joshua Turchin. The band included Joshua Turchin on keys, Neal Rosenthal on guitar, AJ Kostromina on drums and Dave D'aranjo on bass.

Photo Credit: Niko Stycos