Photos: Inside SINGS FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD Concert At 54 Below

The concert not only entertained but also served a vital purpose. "Sings for Planned Parenthood" was a charitable event aimed at raising funds and awareness.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

Last Thursday, 54 Below, the renowned cabaret and performance venue, played host to an extraordinary evening of music and advocacy as they presented "Sings for Planned Parenthood."

Produced and hosted by the talented Mikayla Petrilla, the concert featured a stellar lineup of musical talents, including Petrilla herself, RnB artist Cenny Ray, Mary DiGangi, Chase McCall (Rent), Rachel Zweig, Ava Lanche/Kelsey Rondeau, Teddy Yudain (Little Shop of Horrors), Sarah Lasko (The Wizard of Oz), Kevin Riddagh (SNL), and Steven Brinberg (Simply Barbra.)

 

The concert not only entertained but also served a vital purpose. "Sings for Planned Parenthood" was a charitable event aimed at raising funds and awareness for Planned Parenthood, a leading provider of reproductive healthcare and advocacy. The artists' collaboration with 54 Below demonstrated their commitment to supporting access to affordable healthcare and reproductive rights for all.

Mikayla Petrilla, the driving force behind the event, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to unite artists and audiences in support of such a crucial cause. "It was an honor to produce and host 'Sings for Planned Parenthood' at 54 Below," said Petrilla. "The incredible talent and the overwhelming support from the audience made for an unforgettable evening. We hope that through this concert, we have not only entertained but also helped make a positive impact on the lives of many."

The success of "Sings for Planned Parenthood" would not have been possible without the collaboration of 54 Below, known for curating exceptional performances and promoting social causes. The venue's commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive artistic community was evident in the seamless execution of the concert.

The event concluded with a resounding applause, as attendees expressed their admiration and appreciation for the exceptional talent showcased that night. "Sings for Planned Parenthood" at 54 Below served as a powerful reminder of the transformative power of music and the importance of supporting organizations that champion reproductive rights and accessible healthcare.

For more information about 54 Below and upcoming events, please visit Click Here.




