Photos: Inside Look At Drew & Dane's 31st Annual Festivity Supporting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Event features performances from Julie Benko, Natalie Douglas, Kelli Rabke, and appearance from Dolly Parton and more!

By: Nov. 28, 2023

On Monday evening, Broadway had its holiday season kick-off at Sony Hall with Drew & Dane’s 31st Annual Festivity, The Festiv-eras Tour. The dinner and show were a benefit supporting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.  https://broadwaycares.org

Performers included Kevin Spirtas (The Boy Next Door), Constantine Pappas (Harmony), Jason Forbach (Into the Woods), Kelli Rabke (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future), Harrison Greenbaum, Lucia Spina (Into the Woods), Natalie Douglas, James Daly (Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors), and Julie Benko (Harmony).

Dolly Parton provided a video greeting for the Festivity and donated a custom rhinestoned and signed guitar for auction at the event.

Drew Desky and Dane Levens of Drew & Dane Productions said, “We could not be more delighted to celebrate our 31st Annual Festivity and ring in the holidays by raising funds for such an impactful and compassionate organization as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.  As Dolly Parton would say, Broadway cares, and so do we.  We are also incredibly grateful to all the performers in the Broadway community who donated their time to make this enduring tradition a joyous success.”  https://www.drewanddane.com/

What started as a small holiday dinner with five friends on the Upper East Side has now turned into one of BC/EFA’s largest holiday fundraisers with over two hundred guests at a sit-down dinner and show at one of New York’s premiere venues, Sony Hall.

The Festivity was livestreamed on the Drew & Dane YouTube channel as well.  Check out the whole show here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=50iMqCWmP94

Photo Credit: Arin Sang-Urai

