Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli & Billy Stritch Celebrate Ella Fitzgerald & Mel Torme at Birdland

Renowned pianist and singer Billy Stritch and award-winning jazz vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli combined their considerable talents for an evening of great music celebrating the legendary Mel Tormé and Ella Fitzgerald on Monday, June 5.

“Mel and Ella Swing!” included beloved favorites from the Great American Songbook (“The Man I Love,” “A Nightingale Sang In Berkeley Square,” “Cheek To Cheek”) and swinging standards from the world of jazz (“Too Close For Comfort,” “Lady Be Good”).

These two performers brought an incredible knowledge and feel for this great music that’s not often seen on stages these days.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey