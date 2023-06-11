Photos: Gabrielle Stravelli & Billy Stritch Celebrate Ella Fitzgerald & Mel Torme at Birdland

The concert took place on Monday, June 5.

By: Jun. 11, 2023

POPULAR

10 Videos That Get Us Psyched Out For Leslie Carrara Rudolph's BIZARRE BRUNCH At The Green Photo 1 Leslie Carrara-Rudolph's BIZARRE BRUNCH Will Return
Review: AN EVENING WITH L MORGAN LEE Charms Charming Audience at Newman Mills Theater Photo 2 L Morgan Lee Stands Strong Center Stage
Lauren Weedman Brings BLOWS To City Winery June 18th Photo 3 Lauren Weedman Returns To The Stage With BLOWS
Photos: Anne Steele's WHERE THE BOYS ARE at Joe's Pub In A Conor Weiss Photo Flash Photo 4 Anne Steele Tells Joe's Pub WHERE THE BOYS ARE

Renowned pianist and singer Billy Stritch and award-winning jazz vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli combined their considerable talents for an evening of great music celebrating the legendary Mel Tormé and Ella Fitzgerald on Monday, June 5. 

“Mel and Ella Swing!” included beloved favorites from the Great American Songbook (“The Man I Love,” “A Nightingale Sang In Berkeley Square,” “Cheek To Cheek”) and swinging standards from the world of jazz (“Too Close For Comfort,” “Lady Be Good”).

These two performers brought an incredible knowledge and feel for this great music that’s not often seen on stages these days.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Stritch & Stravelli Know Their Mel & Ella And It Shows Photo
Stritch & Stravelli Know Their Mel & Ella And It Shows

Gabrielle Stravelli and Billy Stritch have a hit on their hands. Here's hoping the hit comes back.

2
Jenn Colella OUT AND PROUD Looks Good Through The Lens Photo
Jenn Colella OUT AND PROUD Looks Good Through The Lens

Jenn Colella finished her shows at 54 Below tonight but the memory will live on in the minds of the lucky folks who got a ticket.

3
Ted Baker Memorial Concert & Album Release to Play The Cutting Room This Month Photo
Ted Baker Memorial Concert & Album Release to Play The Cutting Room This Month

Grammy Award-winning Pianist and Composer Ted Baker will be honored at a Memorial Concert on Sunday, June 18th at 2pm-4pm at the Cutting Room NYC.

4
54 Below to Present CAROLINA RIAL: LIVE IN CONCERT This Month Photo
54 Below to Present CAROLINA RIAL: LIVE IN CONCERT This Month

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Carolina Rial: Live in Concert: After a year of performing at what has felt like home to her, Carolina Rial is ready to take the 54 Below stage in her very first NYC solo debut show. The 19-year-old's voice has been described as “powerful” and “limitless” by critics around the world, and “a child prodigy” growing up.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Meet the 2023 Recipients of Special Tony Awards Video Video: Meet the 2023 Recipients of Special Tony Awards
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT
Meet the Tony-Nominated Producers of 2023 Video
Meet the Tony-Nominated Producers of 2023
Meet the Tony-Nominated Playwrights of 2023 Video
Meet the Tony-Nominated Playwrights of 2023
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHUCKED
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You