Photos: Dorothy Bishop Presents THE DOZEN DIVAS SHOW at The Triad

Actress Dorothy Bishop has a residency at The Triad Theater on West 72nd Street that has been going on for some time, so great is the popularity of the program. During one of her performances, Ms. Bishop (a gifted mimic) presents for her wide-eyed, slack-jawed audience THE DOZEN DIVAS SHOW, a musical cabaret romp where she is able to perform as everyone from Cher to Adele with a few legendary stops along the way.

Recently Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss stopped by The Triad to take a look at The Dozen Divas Show in order to give our readers a visual taste of that which has Dorothy Bishop packing them in all these months.

Get tickets to April 28th's The Dozen Divas Show HERE and visit the Triad website HERE.

About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.