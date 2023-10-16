Photos: Doris Dear Returns Home To Staten Island For A Night Of Nostalgia At The St. George Theatre

The evening was a heartwarming journey down memory lane, as Doris shared stories and songs of her upbringing in Staten Island.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Photo 1 Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Birdland
Review: LINDA EDER Is Cookin' with Gas in High-Octane October Shows at 54 Below Photo 2 Linda Eder As Good As Ever
Sally Mayes Announces Return To The Cabaret Stage Photo 3 Sally Mayes Will Return To Cabaret With Series Of Shows
Review: Jen Brett Makes NYC Solo Show Debut At Birdland With MOSAIC Photo 4 Jen Brett Turns Birdland Into A MOSAIC

Last Saturday night, the illustrious St. George Theatre welcomed the grand return of Doris Dear (Ray DeForest) , fondly known as "America's Perfect Housewife," to her hometown as part of the VG Lounge Cabaret Series. The evening was a heartwarming journey down memory lane, as Doris shared stories and songs of her upbringing in Staten Island.

See photos below! Photos taken by John Fitzpatrick and Becca Kaian with additions from Craig Campbell and Donna Celardo DeForest 

Doris Dear's performance was a special homecoming, filled with nostalgia and reminiscences of the place that holds a special spot in her heart. As she took to the stage, the audience was treated to an enchanting blend of storytelling, humor, and timeless music that took them back to a bygone era. Accompanied on piano by the talented and charismatic pianist Christopher Koelzer, the evening's musical journey was nothing short of magical.

What made the night truly exceptional was the presence of Doris Dear's family, cousins, and friends who gathered at the St. George Theatre to support her. Notably, the event saw the reunion of friends from her grammar school and high school days, evoking cherished memories of their shared youth. Among the attendees was the legendary swim coach from Msgr. Farrell High School, Connie Meibauer, who added to the nostalgia and sense of community.

The evening was marked by a palpable sense of joy and unity, with old friends reconnecting and new friendships blossoming, all under the captivating spell of Doris Dear's performance. The audience, both young and old, reveled in the nostalgia and charm of Staten Island's golden years, as shared by the incomparable Doris Dear and the enchanting melodies of Christopher Koelzer.

In addition to the heartfelt performance, Doris Dear also demonstrated her commitment to giving back to her beloved Staten Island community. She sold custom enamel pins, with all proceeds going toward the St. George Restoration Non-profit, which works tirelessly to preserve and enhance the historic St. George Theatre.

Doris Dear's grand return to Staten Island was not only a night of entertainment but a testament to the power of music and storytelling in uniting people and preserving the legacy of cherished communities. Her performance, along with the support of her friends and community, showcased the enduring bonds that make Staten Island a place where the past is always cherished, and the future is bright.

Photos: Doris Dear Returns Home To Staten Island For A Night Of Nostalgia At The St. George Theatre
Doris Dear

Photos: Doris Dear Returns Home To Staten Island For A Night Of Nostalgia At The St. George Theatre
Doris Dear ad Friends

Photos: Doris Dear Returns Home To Staten Island For A Night Of Nostalgia At The St. George Theatre
Doris Dear and Connie Meibauer

Photos: Doris Dear Returns Home To Staten Island For A Night Of Nostalgia At The St. George Theatre
Doris and Loretta O'Hara

Photos: Doris Dear Returns Home To Staten Island For A Night Of Nostalgia At The St. George Theatre
Doris Dear and Friends

Photos: Doris Dear Returns Home To Staten Island For A Night Of Nostalgia At The St. George Theatre
Doris Dear and Friends

Photos: Doris Dear Returns Home To Staten Island For A Night Of Nostalgia At The St. George Theatre
Doris Dear and Friends

Photos: Doris Dear Returns Home To Staten Island For A Night Of Nostalgia At The St. George Theatre
Doris Dear

Photos: Doris Dear Returns Home To Staten Island For A Night Of Nostalgia At The St. George Theatre
Doris Dear

Photos: Doris Dear Returns Home To Staten Island For A Night Of Nostalgia At The St. George Theatre
Doris Dear

Photos: Doris Dear Returns Home To Staten Island For A Night Of Nostalgia At The St. George Theatre
Bob Mongiardini, Doris Dear and Jimmy Pucci

Photos: Doris Dear Returns Home To Staten Island For A Night Of Nostalgia At The St. George Theatre
Doris Dear

Photos: Doris Dear Returns Home To Staten Island For A Night Of Nostalgia At The St. George Theatre
Doris Dear

Photos: Doris Dear Returns Home To Staten Island For A Night Of Nostalgia At The St. George Theatre
Doris Dear and Christopher Koelzer

Photos: Doris Dear Returns Home To Staten Island For A Night Of Nostalgia At The St. George Theatre
Doris Dear

Photos: Doris Dear Returns Home To Staten Island For A Night Of Nostalgia At The St. George Theatre
Doris Dear

Photos: Doris Dear Returns Home To Staten Island For A Night Of Nostalgia At The St. George Theatre
Doris Dear

Photos: Doris Dear Returns Home To Staten Island For A Night Of Nostalgia At The St. George Theatre
Jim McGinnis, Doris Dear and Mark Cox

Photos: Doris Dear Returns Home To Staten Island For A Night Of Nostalgia At The St. George Theatre
Doris Dear

Photos: Doris Dear Returns Home To Staten Island For A Night Of Nostalgia At The St. George Theatre



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Magritte & Rosen to Present MY BODY, MY VOICE: SONGS FOR SAFE ACCESS Benefit Concert I Photo
Magritte & Rosen to Present MY BODY, MY VOICE: SONGS FOR SAFE ACCESS Benefit Concert In Support Of Abortion Access

Get ready for an incredible night of music and support for reproductive rights at the 'My Body, My Voice: Songs for Safe Access' benefit concert. Discover the lineup, event details, and how you can be a part of this meaningful cause. Don't miss out on this unforgettable evening of storytelling and solidarity for health equity.

2
Suede to Perform at Birdland Theater in November Photo
Suede to Perform at Birdland Theater in November

Join acclaimed pop, jazz, and blues vocalist and instrumentalist SUEDE as she takes the stage at Birdland Theater on November 9th. Accompanied by her longtime pianist Freddie Boyle and bassist Bill Moring, this unforgettable performance is not to be missed. Get your tickets now!

3
Justin Vivian Bond Brings SEX WITH STRANGERS to Joes Pub in November Photo
Justin Vivian Bond Brings SEX WITH STRANGERS to Joe's Pub in November

Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater announces Justin Vivian Bond: Sex with Strangers from November 1-10 at 7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are on sale now!

4
Frances Ruffelle Talks 54 Below Appearance Nov. 10 & 11 Photo
Frances Ruffelle Talks 54 Below Appearance Nov. 10 & 11

The Tony Award winning ball of fire returns to the New York cabaret stage, but this time she has a friend with her... her beau, Norman Bowman.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG! Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG!
Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway
Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour Video
Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central DAPHNE
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You