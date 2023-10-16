Photos: Doris Dear Returns Home To Staten Island For A Night Of Nostalgia At The St. George Theatre

Last Saturday night, the illustrious St. George Theatre welcomed the grand return of Doris Dear (Ray DeForest) , fondly known as "America's Perfect Housewife," to her hometown as part of the VG Lounge Cabaret Series. The evening was a heartwarming journey down memory lane, as Doris shared stories and songs of her upbringing in Staten Island.

See photos below! Photos taken by John Fitzpatrick and Becca Kaian with additions from Craig Campbell and Donna Celardo DeForest

Doris Dear's performance was a special homecoming, filled with nostalgia and reminiscences of the place that holds a special spot in her heart. As she took to the stage, the audience was treated to an enchanting blend of storytelling, humor, and timeless music that took them back to a bygone era. Accompanied on piano by the talented and charismatic pianist Christopher Koelzer, the evening's musical journey was nothing short of magical.

What made the night truly exceptional was the presence of Doris Dear's family, cousins, and friends who gathered at the St. George Theatre to support her. Notably, the event saw the reunion of friends from her grammar school and high school days, evoking cherished memories of their shared youth. Among the attendees was the legendary swim coach from Msgr. Farrell High School, Connie Meibauer, who added to the nostalgia and sense of community.

The evening was marked by a palpable sense of joy and unity, with old friends reconnecting and new friendships blossoming, all under the captivating spell of Doris Dear's performance. The audience, both young and old, reveled in the nostalgia and charm of Staten Island's golden years, as shared by the incomparable Doris Dear and the enchanting melodies of Christopher Koelzer.

In addition to the heartfelt performance, Doris Dear also demonstrated her commitment to giving back to her beloved Staten Island community. She sold custom enamel pins, with all proceeds going toward the St. George Restoration Non-profit, which works tirelessly to preserve and enhance the historic St. George Theatre.

Doris Dear's grand return to Staten Island was not only a night of entertainment but a testament to the power of music and storytelling in uniting people and preserving the legacy of cherished communities. Her performance, along with the support of her friends and community, showcased the enduring bonds that make Staten Island a place where the past is always cherished, and the future is bright.