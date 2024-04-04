Photos: Christine Lavin & Julie Gold's APRIL FOOLS at Birdland Jazz Club

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Christine Lavin and Julie Gold gathered up three of their funniest musical comedy pals (Robin Batteau, John Forster, and David Buskin) for a side-splitting night of music and laughter at Birdland Jazz Club. You can read a conversation with Christine Lavin about the show here.

See photos from the April 2nd show, taken by photographer Conor Weiss, below.

Visit Christine Lavin online at christinelavin.com.

Visit Julie Gold's website here.

For more shows at Birdland Jazz Club, visit their website.