Photos: Christine Lavin & Julie Gold's APRIL FOOLS at Birdland Jazz Club

A night of laughter and music on April 2nd with guests Robin Batteau, John Forster, and David Buskin

By: Apr. 04, 2024
Christine Lavin and Julie Gold gathered up three of their funniest musical comedy pals (Robin Batteau, John Forster, and David Buskin) for a side-splitting night of music and laughter at Birdland Jazz Club. You can read a conversation with Christine Lavin about the show here.

See photos from the April 2nd show, taken by photographer Conor Weiss, below.

Visit Christine Lavin online at christinelavin.com.

Visit Julie Gold's website here.

For more shows at Birdland Jazz Club, visit their website.

Christine Lavin, Julie Gold, David Buskin, Robin Batteau, John Forster. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
Christine Lavin, Julie Gold, David Buskin, Robin Batteau, John Forster. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Christine Lavin. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
Christine Lavin. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

David Buskin and Robin Batteau. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
David Buskin and Robin Batteau. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Julie Gold. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
Julie Gold. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

John Forster. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
John Forster. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

John Forster. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
John Forster. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Christine Lavin. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
Christine Lavin. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Christine Lavin. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
Christine Lavin. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

David Buskin and Robin Batteau. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
David Buskin and Robin Batteau. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Christine Lavin. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
Christine Lavin. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Julie Gold. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
Julie Gold. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Robin Batteau. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
Robin Batteau. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

John Forster. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
John Forster. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.

Robin Batteau. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.
Robin Batteau. Photo credit: Conor Weiss.



