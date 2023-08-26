Photos: Ben Crawford SONGS I LIKE TO SING THAT I HOPE YOU'LL LIKE TO HEAR at 54 Below

Musical theater actor and concert performer Ben Crawford opened his new cabaret show at 54 Below this week on August 24th. The verbosely yet appropriately titled SONGS I LIKE TO SING THAT I HOPE YOU'LL LIKE TO HEAR is, quite literally, Mr. Crawford's internal playlist for happiness, as song by song, he explains why each of the entries is important to him. With some funky jazz sounds, some pop vocals, and powerfully performed Broadway musical tracks, Mr. Crawford demonstrates much versatility in his performance styles. Working alongside amazing drummer Rosa Avila and his friend and colleague, Musical Director/arranger/pianist John Coyne, the jovial Ben Crawford works very hard to provide his audience with an audible feast of musical storytelling.

Photos by Stephen Mosher