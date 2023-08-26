Photos: Ben Crawford SONGS I LIKE TO SING THAT I HOPE YOU'LL LIKE TO HEAR at 54 Below

The Ben Crawford playlist plays one final time August 26th

By: Aug. 26, 2023

Photos: Ben Crawford SONGS I LIKE TO SING THAT I HOPE YOU'LL LIKE TO HEAR at 54 Below Musical theater actor and concert performer Ben Crawford opened his new cabaret show at 54 Below this week on August 24th.  The verbosely yet appropriately titled SONGS I LIKE TO SING THAT I HOPE YOU'LL LIKE TO HEAR is, quite literally, Mr. Crawford's internal playlist for happiness, as song by song, he explains why each of the entries is important to him.  With some funky jazz sounds, some pop vocals, and powerfully performed Broadway musical tracks, Mr. Crawford demonstrates much versatility in his performance styles.  Working alongside amazing drummer Rosa Avila and his friend and colleague, Musical Director/arranger/pianist John Coyne, the jovial Ben Crawford works very hard to provide his audience with an audible feast of musical storytelling.

Broadway World Cabaret invites our readers to take a look at Ben Crawford and co. in action in the photo flash below and to secure a seat to the final performance SILTSTIHYLTH tonight (August 26th) at 7 pm by visiting THIS link or to make a reservation for the live stream simulcast HERE.

THIS is the 54 Below homepage

Photos by Stephen Mosher

