Photos: Barbara Bleier & Austin Pendleton Are OLD FRIENDS! With Gretchen Cryer & Richard Maltby Jr. at Pangea

Cabaret artists Barbara Bleier and Austin Pendleton returned to Pangea on November 21st for a limited engagement of their musical cabaret OLD FRIENDS!, featuring Gretchen Cryer and Richard Maltby Jr., both of whom are, indeed, old friends of Pendleton and Bleier. Known for their intimate, personal, and artistic cabaret outings, Austin and Barbara have become (as their advertising declares) cabaret darlings. That is not false advertising. She a renowned storyteller and he, one of America's greatest character actors of all time, Barbara and Austin have created a dynamic in duo shows that audiences just can't get enough of, and when they add iconic creatives like Maltby and Cryer to one of their evenings, the result is magic, as evidenced by at capacity houses and return engagements.

For the OLD FRIENDS! opening night, Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss grabbed his lens and caught the four forces of nature in action. Enjoy Conor's photos below and get a reservation to the next performance of OLD FRIENDS! on November 28th at 7 pm on the Pangea website HERE.

About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.