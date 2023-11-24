Photos: Barbara Bleier & Austin Pendleton Are OLD FRIENDS! With Gretchen Cryer & Richard Maltby Jr. at Pangea

Icons of the industry make for some good friends and good cabaret.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Two - The Grace Photo 1 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day Twenty-Two
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty - The Proficient Photo 2 Cabaret Gratitude Journal Day Twenty
Review: NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR AND THE GREAT GATSBY Unique at Carnegie Hall Photo 3 Review: NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR AND THE GREAT GATSBY Unique at Carnegie Hall
Review: John Cameron Mitchell and Amber Martin's CASSETTE ROULETTE at Joe's Pub Is a Winne Photo 4 Review: John Cameron Mitchell and Amber Martin's CASSETTE ROULETTE at Joe's Pub Is a Winner!

Photos: Barbara Bleier & Austin Pendleton Are OLD FRIENDS! With Gretchen Cryer & Richard Maltby Jr. at Pangea Cabaret artists Barbara Bleier and Austin Pendleton returned to Pangea on November 21st for a limited engagement of their musical cabaret OLD FRIENDS!, featuring Gretchen Cryer and Richard Maltby Jr., both of whom are, indeed, old friends of Pendleton and Bleier.  Known for their intimate, personal, and artistic cabaret outings, Austin and Barbara have become (as their advertising declares) cabaret darlings.  That is not false advertising.  She a renowned storyteller and he, one of America's greatest character actors of all time, Barbara and Austin have created a dynamic in duo shows that audiences just can't get enough of, and when they add iconic creatives like Maltby and Cryer to one of their evenings, the result is magic, as evidenced by at capacity houses and return engagements.

For the OLD FRIENDS! opening night, Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss grabbed his lens and caught the four forces of nature in action.  Enjoy Conor's photos below and get a reservation to the next performance of OLD FRIENDS! on November 28th at 7 pm on the Pangea website HERE.  

Photos: Barbara Bleier & Austin Pendleton Are OLD FRIENDS! With Gretchen Cryer & Richard Maltby Jr. at Pangea

Photos: Barbara Bleier & Austin Pendleton Are OLD FRIENDS! With Gretchen Cryer & Richard Maltby Jr. at Pangea

Photos: Barbara Bleier & Austin Pendleton Are OLD FRIENDS! With Gretchen Cryer & Richard Maltby Jr. at Pangea

Photos: Barbara Bleier & Austin Pendleton Are OLD FRIENDS! With Gretchen Cryer & Richard Maltby Jr. at Pangea

Photos: Barbara Bleier & Austin Pendleton Are OLD FRIENDS! With Gretchen Cryer & Richard Maltby Jr. at Pangea

Photos: Barbara Bleier & Austin Pendleton Are OLD FRIENDS! With Gretchen Cryer & Richard Maltby Jr. at Pangea

Photos: Barbara Bleier & Austin Pendleton Are OLD FRIENDS! With Gretchen Cryer & Richard Maltby Jr. at Pangea

Photos: Barbara Bleier & Austin Pendleton Are OLD FRIENDS! With Gretchen Cryer & Richard Maltby Jr. at Pangea

Photos: Barbara Bleier & Austin Pendleton Are OLD FRIENDS! With Gretchen Cryer & Richard Maltby Jr. at Pangea

Photos: Barbara Bleier & Austin Pendleton Are OLD FRIENDS! With Gretchen Cryer & Richard Maltby Jr. at Pangea

Photos: Barbara Bleier & Austin Pendleton Are OLD FRIENDS! With Gretchen Cryer & Richard Maltby Jr. at Pangea

Photos: Barbara Bleier & Austin Pendleton Are OLD FRIENDS! With Gretchen Cryer & Richard Maltby Jr. at Pangea

Photos: Barbara Bleier & Austin Pendleton Are OLD FRIENDS! With Gretchen Cryer & Richard Maltby Jr. at Pangea

Photos: Barbara Bleier & Austin Pendleton Are OLD FRIENDS! With Gretchen Cryer & Richard Maltby Jr. at Pangea

Photos: Barbara Bleier & Austin Pendleton Are OLD FRIENDS! With Gretchen Cryer & Richard Maltby Jr. at Pangea

Photos: Barbara Bleier & Austin Pendleton Are OLD FRIENDS! With Gretchen Cryer & Richard Maltby Jr. at Pangea

Photos: Barbara Bleier & Austin Pendleton Are OLD FRIENDS! With Gretchen Cryer & Richard Maltby Jr. at Pangea

Photos: Barbara Bleier & Austin Pendleton Are OLD FRIENDS! With Gretchen Cryer & Richard Maltby Jr. at Pangea

Photos: Barbara Bleier & Austin Pendleton Are OLD FRIENDS! With Gretchen Cryer & Richard Maltby Jr. at Pangea

Photos: Barbara Bleier & Austin Pendleton Are OLD FRIENDS! With Gretchen Cryer & Richard Maltby Jr. at Pangea

  About Conor Weiss

Photos: Barbara Bleier & Austin Pendleton Are OLD FRIENDS! With Gretchen Cryer & Richard Maltby Jr. at Pangea Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Jaydan Heathers Cuntry Presents A VERY CUNTRY CHRISTMAS at Pangea on December 16 Photo
Jaydan Heather's Cuntry Presents A VERY CUNTRY CHRISTMAS at Pangea on December 16

Jaydan Heather's Cuntry presents 'A Very Cuntry Christmas' at Pangea on December 16th.

2
ACCESS HAPPY HOUR Returns with Drag and Nightlife Event for People with Disabilities, Dece Photo
ACCESS HAPPY HOUR Returns with Drag and Nightlife Event for People with Disabilities, December 1

ACCESS HAPPY HOUR is a drag and nightlife event for people with disabilities. Join us on Friday 12/1 for an evening of performances, music, dance, raffle prizes, and more! Tickets available at different price points. Don't miss out!

3
John Hill to Present Solo Musical WELLNESS CHECK Directed by Marissa Jaret Winokur at The Photo
John Hill to Present Solo Musical WELLNESS CHECK Directed by Marissa Jaret Winokur at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the return of Sirius XM Radio host and Broadway veteran John Hill with an encore performance of his original solo musical “Wellness Check in December.

4
Stephanie Nakasian With the Matt Baker Trio to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage in Decembe Photo
Stephanie Nakasian With the Matt Baker Trio to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage in December

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE – New York’s newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present acclaimed jazz vocalist Stephanie Nakasian on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... Stephen Mosher">(read more about this author)

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The New Kid On The BlockFeature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The New Kid On The Block
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The Woman For The AgesFeature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The Woman For The Ages
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The Man For All SeasonsFeature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Three - The Man For All Seasons
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Two - The GraceFeature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Two - The Grace

Videos

Stephen Schwartz Can't Wait to Deliver Us THE PRINCE OF EGYPT on the Big Screen Video
Stephen Schwartz Can't Wait to Deliver Us THE PRINCE OF EGYPT on the Big Screen
Get a Taste of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Video
Get a Taste of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
& JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Video
& JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
CHICAGO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You