Photos: Actors Temple Honors Jason Alexander and Celebrates Life of Jerome Robbins

Debbie Gravitte performs at the event presented by Douglas Cohen, Carol Ostrow, and Rabbi Jill Hausman

By: Jun. 13, 2023

What better place to celebrate the career of Broadway legend Jerome Robbins than at the Actors Temple, a National Landmark, steps from Broadway and the spiritual home to so many legendary Broadway performers since 1925.

 Douglas J. Cohen, Carol Ostrow, board president of the Synagogue and Rabbi Jill Hausman presented the evening which also honored another film,TV, stage luminary and the director of a new Broadway comedy The Cottage…Jason Alexander

.Amanda Vaill author of “Somewhere: The Life of Jerome Robbins discussed her book with theater critic Peter Filichia before a theater loving audience that filled every seat in Congregation Ezrath Israel’s Actors Temple.

Tony Award winning Debbie Gravitte sang for the Congregation as well as Synagogue stalwarts Andy Lemon and Rita Neidich in the same reverent space where Al Jolson, Edward G. Robinson, Jack Benny, Milton Berle, Henny Youngman, Eddie Cantor and countless other show biz greats performed.  And as Ed Sullivan, (whose Jewish wife Sylvia was a member) would say…”It was a reeealy big show”!

Stephen Silverstein and Isaac Hayward were accompanists for the evening.

Tickets don’t only sell out for the High Holidays at the Actors Temple, their Meaningful Monday Series is a solid hit too.  

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff


