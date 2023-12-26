Photos: A SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS Storms The Stage For The Fourteenth Year

Birdland merry-makers Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch performed a limited engagement of five sold-out performances, December 21 - 25.
Since 2010, “A Swinging Birdland Christmas” has been a wildly successful extravaganza celebrating the holidays on the stage of the historic music room. Birdland merry-makers Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch performed a limited engagement of five sold-out performances, December 21 - 25.
The trio sing swinging arrangements of Kay Thompson’s “Holiday Season,” “Snow,” and “It Happened In Sun Valley,” and “Mele Kalikimaka,” among other favorites and rarities. The singers, as always, are joined by Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums.
Photo credit: Kevin Alvey
