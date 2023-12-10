Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Photos: A DREAM AND A SONG: THE MUSICAL STORIES OF ELIZABETH SULLIVAN, Featuring Celia Berk

Conor Weiss reports back, via photos, on a special night at Urban Stages

By: Dec. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Seven - The Bona Fide Photo 1 Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Seven
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Eight: The Star Photo 2 Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Eight
Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Six - The Man Photo 3 Feature: The Days Of Cabaret Gratitude - Day Twenty-Six
Review: CRISTIN MILIOTI An Oasis Of Coolness At Joe's Pub Photo 4 Cristin Milioti Just Right For Joe's Pub

Photos: A DREAM AND A SONG: THE MUSICAL STORIES OF ELIZABETH SULLIVAN, Featuring Celia Berk The annual Winter Rhythms festival at Urban Stages kicked off its series of shows last week and all the regulars (both those from over the years and the new folks who will become regulars) are enjoying Twenty-one shows and over 100 artists (see the website HERE) over several days.  Broadway World Cabaret journalist Rob Lester reported on some of the proceedings HERE and resident photographer Conor Weiss rushed over a photo flash of one show that he found particular noteworthy: A Dream and a Song: The Musical Stories of Elizabeth Sullivan.  With cabaret artist Celia Berk at the microphone and Ms. Sullivan's music in the spotlight (with the Lady, herself, at the piano), the audience was treated to a special night of entertainment.

Enjoy Conor's photos below and check out all the shows playing Winter Rhythms at the Urban Stages website (again HERE).

Photos: A DREAM AND A SONG: THE MUSICAL STORIES OF ELIZABETH SULLIVAN, Featuring Celia Berk

Photos: A DREAM AND A SONG: THE MUSICAL STORIES OF ELIZABETH SULLIVAN, Featuring Celia Berk

Photos: A DREAM AND A SONG: THE MUSICAL STORIES OF ELIZABETH SULLIVAN, Featuring Celia Berk

Photos: A DREAM AND A SONG: THE MUSICAL STORIES OF ELIZABETH SULLIVAN, Featuring Celia Berk

Photos: A DREAM AND A SONG: THE MUSICAL STORIES OF ELIZABETH SULLIVAN, Featuring Celia Berk

Photos: A DREAM AND A SONG: THE MUSICAL STORIES OF ELIZABETH SULLIVAN, Featuring Celia Berk

Photos: A DREAM AND A SONG: THE MUSICAL STORIES OF ELIZABETH SULLIVAN, Featuring Celia Berk

Photos: A DREAM AND A SONG: THE MUSICAL STORIES OF ELIZABETH SULLIVAN, Featuring Celia Berk

Photos: A DREAM AND A SONG: THE MUSICAL STORIES OF ELIZABETH SULLIVAN, Featuring Celia Berk

Photos: A DREAM AND A SONG: THE MUSICAL STORIES OF ELIZABETH SULLIVAN, Featuring Celia Berk

Photos: A DREAM AND A SONG: THE MUSICAL STORIES OF ELIZABETH SULLIVAN, Featuring Celia Berk

Photos: A DREAM AND A SONG: THE MUSICAL STORIES OF ELIZABETH SULLIVAN, Featuring Celia Berk

Photos: A DREAM AND A SONG: THE MUSICAL STORIES OF ELIZABETH SULLIVAN, Featuring Celia Berk

Photos: A DREAM AND A SONG: THE MUSICAL STORIES OF ELIZABETH SULLIVAN, Featuring Celia Berk

Photos: A DREAM AND A SONG: THE MUSICAL STORIES OF ELIZABETH SULLIVAN, Featuring Celia Berk Photos: A DREAM AND A SONG: THE MUSICAL STORIES OF ELIZABETH SULLIVAN, Featuring Celia Berk

Photos: A DREAM AND A SONG: THE MUSICAL STORIES OF ELIZABETH SULLIVAN, Featuring Celia Berk

Photos: A DREAM AND A SONG: THE MUSICAL STORIES OF ELIZABETH SULLIVAN, Featuring Celia Berk

  About Conor Weiss

Photos: A DREAM AND A SONG: THE MUSICAL STORIES OF ELIZABETH SULLIVAN, Featuring Celia Berk Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Photos: Go Inside the 13TH ANNUAL JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA at 54 Below Photo
Photos: Go Inside the 13TH ANNUAL JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA at 54 Below

Joe Iconis and his merry band of musical theater punks reignited their legendary holiday tradition and brought their insane celebration of all things red and green back to 54 Below after three bah humbug years of pandemic pause and BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture the festivities. Check out the photos here!

2
BROADWAY BOUND Was Bound To Be Good Photo
BROADWAY BOUND Was Bound To Be Good

Read about what you missed at 54 Below: It's about the shows that missed getting to Broadway. But wait --- that doesn't mean they were missing worthy songs.

3
Jane Lynch And Kate Flannery Swing Joes Pub Into The Holiday Season Photo
Jane Lynch And Kate Flannery Swing Joe's Pub Into The Holiday Season

SWINGIN’ LITTLE CHRISTMAS, should get a bit of an airing out and that gifted improvisers like Jane and Kate should spit out some of the over-chewed gum that has lost its flavor.

4
See Camille Thurman, Jumaane Smith, Nicole Zuraitis & More During January Jazz Weekend Photo
See Camille Thurman, Jumaane Smith, Nicole Zuraitis & More During January Jazz Weekend at Chelsea Table + Stage

Join Chelsea Table + Stage for a special 'January Jazz Weekend' featuring performances by Camille Thurman, Jumaane Smith, Nicole Zuraitis.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... Stephen Mosher">(read more about this author)

Review: Something Special In The Air As CLYDE ALVES Plays Chelsea Table + StageReview: Something Special In The Air As CLYDE ALVES Plays Chelsea Table + Stage
Review: Jason Henderson Charms Don't Tell Mama Audience With GETTING TO NOEL YOUReview: Jason Henderson Charms Don't Tell Mama Audience With GETTING TO NOEL YOU
Photos: Dianne Fraser Brings YOU AND I - THE WORDS AND MUSIC OF LESLIE BRICUSSE To Don't Tell MamaPhotos: Dianne Fraser Brings YOU AND I - THE WORDS AND MUSIC OF LESLIE BRICUSSE To Don't Tell Mama
Book Review: MY NAME IS BARBRA The Memoir To End MemoirsBook Review: MY NAME IS BARBRA The Memoir To End Memoirs

Videos

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James Are Getting Ready to Return to DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James Are Getting Ready to Return to DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
I NEED THAT
& JULIET
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You