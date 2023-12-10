Photos: A DREAM AND A SONG: THE MUSICAL STORIES OF ELIZABETH SULLIVAN, Featuring Celia Berk

The annual Winter Rhythms festival at Urban Stages kicked off its series of shows last week and all the regulars (both those from over the years and the new folks who will become regulars) are enjoying Twenty-one shows and over 100 artists (see the website HERE) over several days. Broadway World Cabaret journalist Rob Lester reported on some of the proceedings HERE and resident photographer Conor Weiss rushed over a photo flash of one show that he found particular noteworthy: A Dream and a Song: The Musical Stories of Elizabeth Sullivan. With cabaret artist Celia Berk at the microphone and Ms. Sullivan's music in the spotlight (with the Lady, herself, at the piano), the audience was treated to a special night of entertainment.

Enjoy Conor's photos below and check out all the shows playing Winter Rhythms at the Urban Stages website (again HERE).

