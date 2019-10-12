Photo Coverage: Tess Primack Plays The Green Room 42

Tess Primack recently played The Green Room 42 and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out the photos below!

In a world of self-help books and daily affirmation emails, She's Doing the Work is one woman's journey into the extraordinary, awkward, and ecstatic experiences that can be had when on the search for self-actualization. From adult summer camp, to crystal healers, to hypnotherapy, She's Doing the Work explores through story and song what can happen when we decide to get curious about ourselves, follow our intuition, and see what else is possible.

She's Doing the Work is written/ performed by Tess Primack (Fiddler on the Roof), directed by Will Nunziata (Tony Winner Lillias White, Platinum artist Jackie Evancho), and music directed by Matt Moisey (Fiddler on the Roof, Les Mis).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Tess Primack



Tess Primack



Ray McLeod and Tess Primack



Will Nunziata (Director) and Tess Primack



Will Nunziata, Tess Primack and Matt Moisey (Music Director)