Photo Coverage: Marilyn Maye Honored at Dutch Treat Club Gala

In its 114 year life the Dutch Treat Club has had a membership that included, Jimmy Cagney, George S. Kaufman, Walter Cronkite, Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein ll, and Presidents Hoover, Eisenhower, Truman, and Ford. The great Broadway producer George Abbot was a member for 52 years when he died at the age of 107. But enough about the past. This year this historic New York City institution which was founded by and for creative people decided to honor someone young, creative and contemporary, so they chose...Marilyn Maye...an artist for every generation.

Since 1905 Dutch Treat members have been entertained and spoken to by some of history's top entertainers, authors, actors and journalists and last night's performance by Marilyn Maye at the legendary Players Club will surely be listed in it's archives as one of it's finest nights.

In the grand tradition of great conversation in the Dutch Treat club, the famed Journalist, Author and Columbia University professor David Hajdu interviewed Marilyn after her magical performance, which lasted well into the evening. Dutch Treat members wouldn't let her leave the stage and Marilyn happily acquiesced. Marilyn Maye has the vocal chords, hip intellectual prowess, and stamina of an entertainer half her age and she reminded the audience not to reveal that number after they left the room.

This was a landmark evening at the Dutch Treat Club, in a National Historic Landmark building, and graced by a true legend in the music world.

Ray Fox president presided along with Karen Oberlin entertainment chair. Deborah Grace Winer introduced a Magda Katz constructed video tribute to Marilyn. Vicki Sander & Karen Oberlin produced the event.

Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff



Marilyn Maye



Marilyn Maye, Jeff Harris, piano, Jeffrey Carney, Bass, Daniel Glass, Drums



Marilyn Maye & Ray Errol Fox, President Dutch Treat Club



KT Sullivan



Karen Oberlin & Vicki Sander



Deborah Grace Winer



David Hajdu & Marilyn Maye



David Hajdu & Marilyn Maye



Jeff Harnar, Marilyn Maye, KT Sullivan



Eda Sorokoff & Elizabeth Sullivan, Ian Herman, piano



KT Sullivan, Dawn Darow



Karen Oberlin, Vicki Sander, David Hajdu



Teressa Tunney & Dawn Derow



Jeff Harnar & Marilyn Maye



Ray Errol Fox & Marilyn Maye



Deborah Grace Winer & KT Sullivan



Ray Errol Fox



Dutch Treat Club



Dutch Treat Club



Ian Herman



Marilyn Maye, Jeff Harris, Piano, Jeffrey Carney, Bass, Daniel Glass, Drums



Marilyn Maye Ray Errol Fox



The Players Club



