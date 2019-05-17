Photo Coverage: Marilyn Maye Honored at Dutch Treat Club Gala

May. 17, 2019  

In its 114 year life the Dutch Treat Club has had a membership that included, Jimmy Cagney, George S. Kaufman, Walter Cronkite, Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein ll, and Presidents Hoover, Eisenhower, Truman, and Ford. The great Broadway producer George Abbot was a member for 52 years when he died at the age of 107. But enough about the past. This year this historic New York City institution which was founded by and for creative people decided to honor someone young, creative and contemporary, so they chose...Marilyn Maye...an artist for every generation.

Since 1905 Dutch Treat members have been entertained and spoken to by some of history's top entertainers, authors, actors and journalists and last night's performance by Marilyn Maye at the legendary Players Club will surely be listed in it's archives as one of it's finest nights.

In the grand tradition of great conversation in the Dutch Treat club, the famed Journalist, Author and Columbia University professor David Hajdu interviewed Marilyn after her magical performance, which lasted well into the evening. Dutch Treat members wouldn't let her leave the stage and Marilyn happily acquiesced. Marilyn Maye has the vocal chords, hip intellectual prowess, and stamina of an entertainer half her age and she reminded the audience not to reveal that number after they left the room.

This was a landmark evening at the Dutch Treat Club, in a National Historic Landmark building, and graced by a true legend in the music world.

Ray Fox president presided along with Karen Oberlin entertainment chair. Deborah Grace Winer introduced a Magda Katz constructed video tribute to Marilyn. Vicki Sander & Karen Oberlin produced the event.

Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff

Marilyn Maye

Marilyn Maye

Marilyn Maye, Jeff Harris, piano, Jeffrey Carney, Bass, Daniel Glass, Drums

Marilyn Maye & Ray Errol Fox, President Dutch Treat Club

KT Sullivan

Karen Oberlin & Vicki Sander

Deborah Grace Winer

David Hajdu & Marilyn Maye

David Hajdu & Marilyn Maye

Marilyn Maye

Jeff Harnar, Marilyn Maye, KT Sullivan

Eda Sorokoff & Elizabeth Sullivan, Ian Herman, piano

KT Sullivan, Dawn Darow

Karen Oberlin, Vicki Sander, David Hajdu

Teressa Tunney & Dawn Derow

Jeff Harnar & Marilyn Maye

Ray Errol Fox & Marilyn Maye

Deborah Grace Winer & KT Sullivan

Ray Errol Fox

Dutch Treat Club

Dutch Treat Club

Ian Herman

Marilyn Maye, Jeff Harris, Piano, Jeffrey Carney, Bass, Daniel Glass, Drums

Marilyn Maye

Marilyn Maye Ray Errol Fox

Marilyn Maye

The Players Club

The Players Club



