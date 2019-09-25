Photo Coverage: Heath Saunders Brings DON'T PANIC to Joe's Pub

Heath Saunders brought his show Don't Panic to Joe's Pub and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos.

Heath is probably best known for his work as a Lortel-nominated musical theater performer, and for The Great Comet on Broadway returned to Joe's Pub for the first time solo since 2016. The show was directed by Ellie Heyman with music direction by Yair Evnine. It featured vocals by Kim Blanck, F Michael Haynie, Blaine Krauss, Aury Krebs, Grace Mclean, ColtonRyan, Alanna Saunders, and Natalie Walker, with Special guest Tony Award Winner Victoria Clark.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff





