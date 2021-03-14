Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Coverage: Carole J. Bufford Launches New Cabaret Series at Harbourside Place Amphitheater

Mar. 14, 2021  

A beautiful outdoor venue, yachts parked on the waterway behind the stage, moon and stars overhead and a glorious voice performing a musical crossover selection of songs. Andrea Bocelli live in concert at the breathtaking costal setting of Portofino, Italy? Nope, it was Carole J. Bufford in the Harbourside Place Amphitheater in Jupiter, Florida.

The launching of a new Cabaret Series produced by Sanford Fisher to support the Jupiter Medical Center Foundation had Ms. Bufford's voice filling the night air and lifting the spirits of an audience that has been starved for live music since March of 2020. You usually hear Carole belting the American and Broadway songbook, but in this new show titled "Come Together: When the 60's Met The 70's" it was all about exploring the change in the musical landscape from 1965-1975 employing the songs of Janis Joplin, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Johnny Cash.

With a vaccinated, masked, and well spaced audience, the only thing you could catch during this evening was the infectiousness of the familiar melodies and rhythms of legendary music sung by an award winning vocalist.

Thanks to the generosity of Braman Motorcars, all proceeds from the show benefited the Jupiter Medical Center Foundation. The event was sponsored by Braman Motorcars & The Mastroianni Family Foundation.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Carole J. Bufford

Carole J. Bufford

Harbourside Place Amphitheater

Carole J. Bufford

Carole J. Bufford

Carole J. Bufford

Sandy Fisher, Executive Producer & Isanne Fisher

Sandy Fisher

Carole J. Bufford & Gio Molla

Eda Sorokoff, Carole J. Bufford, Stephen Grossman, General Manager Braman Motors

Braman Motors

Breman Motors

Mark Frangione, Eda Sorokoff, Howie Gordon

Bobby Peaco

Greg Minnick

Paul Shewchuk

Howie Gordon

Clare Coco & Carole Bufford

Harbourside Place

Harbourside Place

Rob Russell

Tommy Bahama Restaurant

Harbourside Place Amphitheater


