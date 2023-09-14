Peter Mac to Transform Into Judy Garland In ARE YOU THERE, JUDY? IT'S ME PETER at Cre8ive NYC

Saturdays at 8 PM Starting October 7th: Witness the magic as Peter Mac not only embodies but transforms into Judy Garland right before your eyes, in "Are You There, Judy? It's Me, Peter." This captivating 90-minute cabaret experience takes place exclusively on Saturdays at 8 PM at Cre8ive NYC's "Black Box" theatre.

About the Show

Unique in the tribute world, Peter Mac portrays both himself and Judy Garland, undergoing a live on-stage transformation into the legendary star. This compelling narrative is an autobiographical journey that transcends the typical tribute, intertwining Mac's own life struggles with Garland's enduring influence.

Why This Show Matters

• Golden Halo Award-Winning: In 2013, Peter Mac was honored with the Motion Picture Council Golden Halo Award for his "Loving, Live, and Accurate Portrayal as Judy Garland," presented by Garland's friends and co-stars Mickey Rooney and Margaret O'Brien.

• Rooney's Endorsement: Mac is the only tribute artist, male or female, endorsed by Mickey Rooney, who proclaimed: "This is beyond an imitation; Peter Mac is an ARTIST. He is phenomenal!"

• Anti-Bullying Message: The show addresses bullying across various life stages, emphasizing the power of resilience and perseverance. "Bullying doesn't get better; it just gets different. It changes forms. But we can persevere," Mac states.

Ticket Information

Book your tickets now at TheJudyGarlandShow.com or call (978) 818-5570.

Dates and Venue

The show runs on Saturdays at 8 PM from October 7th through October 28th, with additional performances in November. Special show added on National Coming Out Day Wednesday October 11.

The venue is Cre8ive NYC's "Black Box" theatre, located at 134 West 29th Street, Second floor. The venue is in a beautiful building with an elevator and doorman and is completely handicap accessible.

Experience this transformative and unforgettable event where the magic of classic cinema and the challenges of modern life come together.