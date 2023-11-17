Paige Davis & More to Join Robert Bannon for Christmas Show at Chelsea Table + Stage

Robert Bannon, the renowned performer, is set to captivate audiences with his Old School Holiday Special, 'A Robert Bannon Christmas Special', on December 9th at 7pm. This highly anticipated event will take place at Chelsea Table + Stage, where attendees can expect a night filled with festive cheer and unforgettable musical moments.

The evening will feature live music and newly announced special guests, Paige Davis, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, and Robbie Rozelle.

Robert just released his new album, REWIND on October 27th. Check out the album here

Robert will also be celebrating his first Holiday single, a cover of the classic, "Don't Save It All For Christmas Day." It's a must-see event that will bring joy and holiday spirit to everyone this season.

With a background in performing arts that includes hosting "The Roundtable" on YouTube and the Broadway Podcast Network, as well as creating The Broadway Lecture Series, Bannon has established himself as a versatile talent. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned stars such as Lin Manuel Miranda, Jessica Chaistain, and Josh Groban, and his debut album, "Unfinished Business," soared to the top of the Amazon A/C Chart.

Bannon's impressive career also includes performing alongside icons like Patti LaBelle, George Benson, Laura Benanti, and Whoopi Goldberg at prestigious venues such as Madison Square Garden and the Beacon Theater. His hit one-man show, "Unfinished Business," has captivated audiences nationwide, including sold-out performances at Feinstein's/54 Below in New York and Feinstein’s At Vitellos in Los Angeles.

On top of his accomplishments in the entertainment industry, Bannon is also a dedicated 5th-grade teacher in North Bergen, NJ.

Chelsea Table + Stage is located at the Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St

Tickets are now available and can be purchased Click Here

Ticket sales close 2 hours before show time. Tickets purchased at the door on the day of the show incur a $5 surcharge. A $25 minimum is required for each ticket holder. This can be a combination of any two items off the food and/or cocktail menus.

Don't miss out on Robert Bannon's Christmas Show in Chelsea on December 9th at 7 pm. Get ready to be entertained and uplifted by this talented performer and his incredible lineup of guests. Mark your calendars and experience the magic of the holiday season with Robert Bannon!

Paige Davis

is best known as the effervescent host of the groundbreaking, Emmy-nominated design-reality show, TRADING SPACES. Paige kept up her hosting duties co-hosting HOME AND FAMILY for the Hallmark Channel and was the host of OWN’s HOME MADE SIMPLE, for which she was nominated for a 2013 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Host in a Lifestyle/Travel Program. She has spent much of her time focused on her true love — theatre and dance.

Paige gave a triumphant return to her role as Roxie Hart in CHICAGO on Broadway. She played the title role in MAME outside Boston at North Shore Music Theatre. Another recent theater experience had her playing God in AN ACT OF GOD directed by Marsha Mason, making Paige the first woman to play the role, following directly behind Jim Parsons and Sean Hayes. She is also very proud to have starred in the premiere of Mark St. Germain’s new play, DANCING LESSONS.She received rave reviews for her performance in BOEING! BOEING! on Broadway. Before that she traveled the country performing the title role of SWEET CHARITY in the show’s national Broadway tour. In addition to starring as Roxie Hart on Broadway, she has performed in the U.S. national tour, and international productions of the show. Paige has appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Tonight Show, The Today Show, The View, The Dr. Phil Show, The Wayne Brady Show, The Martha Stewart Show, and many others.

KEVIN SMITH KIRKWOOD

most recently appeared as the referee angel in the NYC return of Kinky Boots the Musical. After performing in the entire Broadway run of the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots, Kirkwood went on to play the Scarecrow in Broadway at Sacramento Music Circus' production of The Wiz to rave reviews. Kirkwood was seen on television in The CW’s “Katy Keene,” and also appeared as a featured performer in the 2019 WORLD PRIDE PARADE on the Procter & Gamble float as Whitney Houston. He has created the Classic Whitney concert experience that has played to sold out shows in NY and across the country.

Robbie Rozelle

is a beloved NYC cabaret artist, who has sold out rooms across Manhattan, including 54 Below, Birdland and The Green Room 42, as well as London’s Crazy Coqs. He has also directed and written or co-written sold-out shows for countless luminaries, including two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello Dolly), Emmy Award winner Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet) Tony Award nominee Melissa Errico (Amour), Tony winner Jonathan Demar (Hadestown producer), Elena Shaddow (The Visit), Nikka Graff Lanzarone (Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown), Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet), Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), RuPaul's Drag Race contestants Alexis Michelle and Mrs. Kasha Davis, YouTube sensation Robert Bannon, popular podcast The Bowery Boys and many more. He also had a five-year collaboration with Jessica Vosk (15th Anniversary Elphaba in Wicked). As a record producer, he has shepherded albums by Patti Murin & Colin Donnell, Robert Bannon, Jessica Vosk, Sean Patrick Murtagh and more. robbierozelle.com @divarobbie

Photo credit: Michael Hull