PROOF OF THE PUDDING Comes to 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Proof of the Pudding in Jazz Is Hot. Need Proof? on Tuesday, April 16th at 9:30pm!

Proof of the Pudding — Proof, for short — was founded in 1975 as Yale University’s premier jazz and swing a cappella group. Proof’s repertoire includes everything from retro jazz standards like “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” and “In the Mood” to new favorites like Lorde and Lake Street Dive. Known for their tight harmonies, intricate arrangements, and captivating soloists, Proof loves to show audiences from San Francisco to Seoul that, when it comes to the talent of an SSAA jazz group, the proof really is in the pudding. Fresh from their Spring tour in Taiwan, Proof is thrilled to be returning to the jazziest venue in town!

Yale University’s Proof of the Pudding plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, April 16th at 9:30pm. Cover charges range from $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) to $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees), with Premium seats available for $73 (includes $8 in fees). Student Rush tickets are available (with a valid Student ID) for $20 at the Box Office 30 minutes prior to the show. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT PROOF OF THE PUDDING

Proof of the Pudding is a Soprano-Alto jazz and swing a cappella group that has performed around the world. Some of their recent performance venues have included Taipei’s Sappho Live Jazz Club, Seoul’s Boogie Woogie Jazz Club, and Washington DC’s National Democratic Club. We have performed with San Francisco's Fog City Singers, as well as for esteemed guests such as former Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

Proof was founded just in 1975, just six years after women were admitted to Yale. At the time, Yale’s singing scene was heavily male dominated, and Yalies were doubtful that any non-male groups could musically compare. So, the founders of Proof turned to a quote from Cervantes’ Don Quixote: “the proof of the pudding is in the tasting,” telling skeptics that they couldn’t judge until they had heard Proof sing. They listened and loved what they heard, leading to nearly 50 years of close friendships between strong, talented singers who are always "in the mood" for music.



