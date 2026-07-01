Best Cabaret in July 2026: Tony Danza, Liz & Ann Hampton Callaway & More

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See some of the biggest names performing at cabaret venues this month, at a range of budget points. We've put together a list of some of the biggest stars of the stage and screen and the biggest names in jazz, cabaret, comedy and Broadway with shows in NYC. Now's your chance to see these stars live, in-person and in an intimate venue. Tickets to these shows are limited and they are likely to sell out, so make sure to check this list when you plan out your month!

Tony Danza : Sinatra & Stories at 54 Below

July 1-3 and 23-25 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

The show pays homage to the music of the legendary Frank Sinatra, whom Danza had a personal relationship with. Accompanied by his four-piece band, See the star of Taxi, Who’s the Boss, and countless other TV shows and movies bringing his trademark wit, charm, storytelling, and a touch of soft shoe and ukulele performances to a selection of Sinatra’s timeless classics.

Tickets: Tickets start at $41.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.



July 3 @ 7 Carnegie Hall Citywide: The Knights at Bryant ParkJuly 3 @ 7 pm

Info available here.

Celebrate Fourth of July weekend at a free outdoor performance by the intrepid chamber orchestra The Knights—a self-described “fellowship of adventurous musicians” with a fervent following at Carnegie Hall and across New York City. Led by Colin Jacobsen and Eric Jacobsen, they bring a program that fuses classical music with numerous American influences in true “Knightsian” fashion. Hear arrangements of Bonds’s “Troubled Water,” based on the spiritual “Wade in the Water”; selections from Coleridge-Taylor’s 24 Negro Melodies, arranged by violinist Curtis Stewart; Stones River by violinist Jeremy Kittel, which draws from a multicultural well of American Revolutionary and Civil War music; Colin Jacobsen’s arrangement of Paul Simon’s “American Tune” and other short works; a piece by Jacobsen inspired by Dvorák and bluegrass; and more.

Free & no rsvp needed



Friday July 10 @ 7 Carnegie Hall Citywide: Avery Wilson at Bryant ParkFriday July 10 @ 7 pm

Info available here.

Singer, songwriter, and actor Avery Wilson—widely celebrated for his work as the Scarecrow in the smash-hit Broadway revival of The Wiz and its Grammy-nominated cast recording. As a solo recording artist, Wilson has reached the Top 20 on Billboard’s Hot R&B / Hip-Hop Songs chart, and he has collaborated with such giants and trailblazers as Quincy Jones, Clive Davis, Babyface, Usher, and Christina Aguilera. Carnegie Hall audiences will also recognize Wilson for his incredible performances with The New York Pops, including in the 2026 program If I Ain’t Got You: The Best of R&B.

Free & no rsvp needed

KT Sullivan at The Laurie Beechman

July 13, August 18 & September 15 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Award-winning cabaret artist KT Sullivan returns to The Beechman with her signature warmth, elegance, and sly humor in I’m Glad I’m Not Young Anymore. This sparkling evening celebrates the timeless songs of Cy Coleman, Noël Coward, Jerry Herman, Johnny Mercer, Henry Mancini, Charles Strouse, and Lerner & Loewe, among others. Each performance features a special guest, adding a unique layer of charm and spontaneity: July 13: Eric Yves Garcia Aug 18: Bryon Sommers Sept 15: Melodie Wolford

Tickets: Tickets start at $25. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum

July 15-18 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Tony Award®-nominated sisters Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway return to 54 Below with the 15th anniversary of BOOM!, their hit show celebrating the soundtrack of their childhood with unforgettable songs from the ‘60s and ’70s. BOOM! is a joyous, exultant evening – sometimes zany, often moving, always surprising – that features tunes made famous by Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Barbra Streisand, Jimmy Webb, Stevie Wonder, and others, brimming with a warmth, joy and love that will transport you back to a time when the songs on the radio were the soundtrack of life.

BroadwayWorld raves: “The Callaway sisters are the best in business, and any opportunity to see them in the act of musical storytelling is not to be wasted.”

Tickets: Tickets start at $41.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. There’s currently a limited amount of subsidized tickets for $18 with no minimum. 54 encourages you to take advantage of this lower priced ticket if their other ticket prices are prohibitive for your personal circumstance.

Linda Eder at 54 Below

July 21 & 29 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

One of the world’s most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She’s a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway’s living room.

Tickets: Tickets start at $74.50 including fees. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Chris Turner: Spontaneous at Joe’s Pub

July 24 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

The comedy show that’s never the same twice! Join Chris Turner (Cirque du Soleil, America’s Got Talent, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) for an unmissable live experience where freestyle rap and stand-up comedy combine with jaw-dropping results. Anyone who’s seen one of his three previously sold-out shows at Joe’s Pub will tell you how your participation fuels a performance that’s unique to the audience, as Chris blends the art of freestyle with hilarious improv, turning spontaneous crowd interactions into impromptu songs with no script and no limits, just pure, unpredictable entertainment.

Tickets: Tickets are $42. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Stevie Holland : A Summer Soirée Celebrating “Talk to Your Tomatoes” at 54 Below

July 28 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Internationally acclaimed jazz recording artist, lyricist and performer Stevie Holland returns to 54 Below for a special performance celebrating her latest album, Talk to Your Tomatoes, with material including jazz, theater and pop classics, as well as Holland’s originals. Praised for her vocal warmth, lyrical intelligence, and the emotional range that she brings to everything she touches, Holland’s performances sparkle with jazz precision and theatrical intuition, and the broad appeal of her albums has led them to chart on jazz, smooth jazz, traditional pop and standard radio stations nationally. The theater community knows her best for her collaborations with award-winning composer Gary William Friedman, most notably, Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter, for which she wrote the book and starred in off-Broadway with direction by Richard Maltby, Jr. The filmed version of the show earned Holland a Best Actress in a Feature Film Award at the Culver City Film Festival and currently streams on Amazon Prime/BroadwayHD.

Tickets: Tickets start at $30.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Christine Andreas : S’Wonderful… at 54 Below

July 30-31 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

S’WONDERFUL… is just that! Christine Andreas reflects on 2,000 plus years (well, a small portion of them) as she performs an elegant and stylishly urban mix of the very best of the American Songbook, old and new. From Berlin to Bacharach, Gershwin to Billy Joel, Kern to Cahn, not to mention a taste of Rodgers with Hammerstein and Hart, Mancini, Mercer, Hoagy and so more!

Tickets: Tickets start at $29.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.



Friday July 31, 6-9 pm Doug E. Fresh & Funk Flex Second Annual Hip-Hop Appreciation Park Jam at Crotona Park (Bronx)Friday July 31, 6-9 pm

Info available here.

“Human beatbox” Doug E. Fresh is one of the pivotal figures of hip-hop, who can accurately imitate drum machines and effects with just his mouth and a microphone. His early collaborations with Slick Rick — ”The Show” and “La Di Da Di” — are among the genre’s foundational hits. Funk Flex is more than just a DJ. He’s a hip-hop institution, a radio and club mainstay who has helped some of New York’s biggest artists and hits break out and continues to keep his finger on the pulse of hip-hop and R&B. These SummerStage alums are back with an old-school park jam reminiscent of hip-hop’s humble and joyous beginnings, celebrating the art form in which they’ve invested their lives, in the borough in which it was born.

Free & no rsvp needed