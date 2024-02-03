ON A WING AND A CHAIR To Be Presented at Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 presents The Hearty Meal in association with MilkyWay Theater Company in On a Wing and a Chair on February 18, 2024.

Inspired by a true story, On A Wing And A Chair is a new musical about a lawn chair, weather balloons, and a man who flies. In this concert, we're taking you behind the scenes of the show, the songs, and the stories of the most recent show from RJ Christian (Ratatouille the Musical) and Cameron Reese (Ships), co-writers of The Sample Platter (54 Below) and Morbin Time: A Morbius Parody Musical (Caveat).

Co-produced by Zeynep Akça, Jo Wiegandt, and Jamiel T. Burkhart, this concert is brought to you by The Hearty Meal and MilkyWay Theatre Company. The Hearty Meal created by composer/lyricist RJ Christian and book writer Cameron Reese as a means to develop innovative new musical theater. RJ is a singer, actor, composer-lyricist, and TikToker based in NYC who's incredible musicianship is showcased at its peak in this piece. The music is complemented by the equally talented book writer Cameron Reese. Come see our new show in this one night only musical presentation.

Featuring an ALL-STAR cast, Pablo David Laucerica (Dear Evan Hansen National Tour), Jen Diaz, Joe Castinado, and Alia Cuadros Contreras (Morbin Time) this concert will have you flying high with such joy while taking you on a journey up into the sky and back down to earth! With direction by Zeynep Akça, a Brooklyn-based director, producer, and educator, this cast will make you want to rejoice at the moving story unfolding right before your eyes.

Join The Hearty Meal on February 18th, 2023 at Green Room 42, buy your tickets online at the link below starting at $21.00 with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at the button below.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark six-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at thegreenroom42.com or the button below. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42