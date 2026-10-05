OFF THE CLOCK: STARRING YOU & YOUR FAV COWORKERS to Play The Green Room 42
The production brings work friends onto the stage with performances directed by Madison Ablin and music directed by Isabella Mesenbrink.
The Green Room 42 will present "Off the Clock: Starring You & Your Fav Coworkers" on Thursday, October 8, 2026 at 9:30 PM. Of course someone at your job sings, so on October 8th at 9:30PM we're taking the night off & turning from coworkers to co-stars! ⏰
'Off the Clock: Starring: You & Your Fav Coworkers' brings work besties out of the office & onto the stage with duets, trios, & group numbers they have prepared themselves. They've worked together at their jobs; it's time to see how they work together on the mic. Come to The Green Room 42 to hear talent hidden behind a survival job, because who knew your coworkers could sing like that?
Madison Ablin Productions' "Off the Clock: Starring You & Your Fav Coworkers" plays at The Green Room 42 on Thursday, October 8, 2026 at 9:30 PM. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum.
Produced by Madison Ablin Productions LLC. Music Directed by Isabella Mesenbrink. Directed by Madison Ablin.
Featured Performers: Tzintli Alvarez, Lidwina E. Bella, Victoria Biro, Brianna Bordwell, Macy Borter, Annabelle Brasch, Erin Buckley, Samantha Campbell, Leighton Carcha, Justin Carey, Christian David Clarke, Jaanai Delatorre, Haylee Devery, Josie Dobson, Tori Ellis, Kat Fitzpatrick, Donovan Fowler, Deborah Gerofsky, Hayley Grace Jones, Jessie Grimaldo, Becca Hammack, Mason Hanizeski, Jordan Hayakawa, Apollo Houston, Emmy Lane, Gerard Lanzerotti, Ashley Levin, Jaden Lily, Lizzy Maisel, Miriam Marwood, Nick James Montoya, Patrick Murray, Shaakirah Nazim-Harris, Lauren Routledge, Andrew Rowell, Bella Savastano, Bri Sieminski, Paul Solomon, Grace Sword, Ethan Turbyfill, Hannah Verdi, Rae Wessel, Delaney White,
THE GREEN ROOM 42 opened in 2017 and has since become one of New York City's most celebrated destinations for live performance, dining, and special events. Rising above Times Square, The Green Room 42 brings together a Cabaret, Rooftop, and Supper Club under one dynamic brand-offering nightly shows, all-day dining from breakfast through dinner, and a vibrant seasonal rooftop bar that showcases the city from above.
Since its debut, The Green Room 42 has redefined the modern cabaret experience in NYC. The venue has hosted more than 5,000 artists-including icons such as Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, and Judy Kuhn-cementing its status as a powerhouse home for Broadway's biggest stars and the industry's most exciting emerging talent.
Guests enjoy inspired dishes, signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list-served table-side to elevate every performance. With flexible, beautifully designed spaces across the Cabaret, the Supper Club, and the Rooftop, The Green Room 42 stands as a premier destination for unforgettable nights out, social gatherings, and private events of any size.
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