Chryssie Whitehead to Headline Mental Health Awareness Day Cabaret at The Green Room 42
The performance will take place on Saturday, October 10.
By: Chloe Rabinowitz
Blanton-Peale Institute will present a Mental Health Awareness Day Cabaret on Saturday, October 10 from 1–3 p.m. at The Green Room 42 in New York City.
In My Own Little Corner Productions will host the special afternoon fundraising performance to benefit Blanton-Peale in honor of World Mental Health Day. The event will raise funds and awareness to launch an Artists' Mental Health Fund. Tickets are $19.
The event will feature Broadway's Chryssie Whitehead (A Chorus Line), along with other performers, sharing songs and stories from In My Own Little Corner.
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