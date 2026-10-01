Chryssie Whitehead to Headline Mental Health Awareness Day Cabaret at The Green Room 42

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Blanton-Peale Institute will present a Mental Health Awareness Day Cabaret on Saturday, October 10 from 1–3 p.m. at The Green Room 42 in New York City.

In My Own Little Corner Productions will host the special afternoon fundraising performance to benefit Blanton-Peale in honor of World Mental Health Day. The event will raise funds and awareness to launch an Artists' Mental Health Fund. Tickets are $19.

The event will feature Broadway's Chryssie Whitehead (A Chorus Line), along with other performers, sharing songs and stories from In My Own Little Corner.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 10 Hrs 58 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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