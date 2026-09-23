Norman Calvo to Bring BEYOND THE NORM to Don't Tell Mama

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Norman Calvo will return to Don't Tell Mama with Beyond the Norm, Sunday, October 18 at 3:00 PM. Through Broadway and cabaret songs, comedy, stories and a few surprises, the show explores what can happen when we stop letting age, expectations and convention determine what comes next. Beyond the Norm features Musical Director Ron Drotos on piano, Michael O'Brien on bass, and Eric Halverson on drums. Directed by Lina Koutrakos.

Calvo brings plenty of material from real life: he's a New York City Marathon finisher, longtime businessman, podcast host, writer, coach, grandfather—and someone who decided later in life that performing on a New York stage sounded like a perfectly reasonable next adventure. The message behind the show is simple: there is no expiration date on trying something new, taking a risk, or creating a life that is bigger than the one people expect you to live.

Norman Calvo didn't begin singing until he was 62. Since then, he has spent more than a decade studying voice and performing in New York cabaret, culminating in his first one-man show, Against the Norm, which played two sold-out performances at Don't Tell Mama. Now at 72, he returns with his second solo show, Beyond the Norm. Both shows are directed by award-winning cabaret performer and director Lina Koutrakos, with musical direction by Ron Drotos.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 14 Hrs 49 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming