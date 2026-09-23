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Norman Calvo to Bring BEYOND THE NORM to Don't Tell Mama

The cabaret features Ron Drotos on piano, Michael O'Brien on bass, and Eric Halverson on drums, directed by Lina Koutrakos.

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Norman Calvo to Bring BEYOND THE NORM to Don't Tell Mama

Norman Calvo will return to Don't Tell Mama with Beyond the Norm, Sunday, October 18 at 3:00 PM. Through Broadway and cabaret songs, comedy, stories and a few surprises, the show explores what can happen when we stop letting age, expectations and convention determine what comes next. Beyond the Norm features Musical Director Ron Drotos on piano, Michael O'Brien on bass, and Eric Halverson on drums. Directed by Lina Koutrakos.

Calvo brings plenty of material from real life: he's a New York City Marathon finisher, longtime businessman, podcast host, writer, coach, grandfather—and someone who decided later in life that performing on a New York stage sounded like a perfectly reasonable next adventure. The message behind the show is simple: there is no expiration date on trying something new, taking a risk, or creating a life that is bigger than the one people expect you to live.

Norman Calvo didn't begin singing until he was 62. Since then, he has spent more than a decade studying voice and performing in New York cabaret, culminating in his first one-man show, Against the Norm, which played two sold-out performances at Don't Tell Mama. Now at 72, he returns with his second solo show, Beyond the Norm. Both shows are directed by award-winning cabaret performer and director Lina Koutrakos, with musical direction by Ron Drotos.

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