Norman Calvo to Bring BEYOND THE NORM to Don't Tell Mama
The cabaret features Ron Drotos on piano, Michael O'Brien on bass, and Eric Halverson on drums, directed by Lina Koutrakos.
Norman Calvo will return to Don't Tell Mama with Beyond the Norm, Sunday, October 18 at 3:00 PM. Through Broadway and cabaret songs, comedy, stories and a few surprises, the show explores what can happen when we stop letting age, expectations and convention determine what comes next. Beyond the Norm features Musical Director Ron Drotos on piano, Michael O'Brien on bass, and Eric Halverson on drums. Directed by Lina Koutrakos.
Calvo brings plenty of material from real life: he's a New York City Marathon finisher, longtime businessman, podcast host, writer, coach, grandfather—and someone who decided later in life that performing on a New York stage sounded like a perfectly reasonable next adventure. The message behind the show is simple: there is no expiration date on trying something new, taking a risk, or creating a life that is bigger than the one people expect you to live.
Norman Calvo didn't begin singing until he was 62. Since then, he has spent more than a decade studying voice and performing in New York cabaret, culminating in his first one-man show, Against the Norm, which played two sold-out performances at Don't Tell Mama. Now at 72, he returns with his second solo show, Beyond the Norm. Both shows are directed by award-winning cabaret performer and director Lina Koutrakos, with musical direction by Ron Drotos.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Jensen Freeman: Neon Nights
Laurie Beechman Theatre (9/26-9/26) PHOTOS
|
The Beat Goes On
Don't Tell Mama (10/08-10/08)
|
Timeless: A Tribute to Bernadette Peters
Don't Tell Mama (10/04-10/04)
|
The Bowery Boys: Ghost Stories of Old New York
Joe's Pub at The Public Theater (10/31-10/31)
|
Kate Douglas
Joe's Pub at The Public Theater (10/05-10/05)
|
Marilyn Maye
54 Below (11/25-11/25)
|
Murray Hill: Showbiz!
Joe's Pub at The Public Theater (11/21-11/21)
|
Pharaoh's Daughter
Joe's Pub at The Public Theater (11/08-11/08)
|
NiCori Youth Cabaret Showcase - A NiCori Performing Arts Academy Scholarship Fundraising Event
Triad Theater (10/04-10/04)
|
Jackie Draper: Legrand Legacy – Keep the Music Playing!
Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/01-10/01) PHOTOS